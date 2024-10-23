HORRIFYING: Terrified Organ Donor Came Back to Life and Thrashed as Surgeons Prepared to Harvest His Body Parts (substack.com)

A terrified organ donor came back to life, thrashing and crying on the operating room table, as surgeons prepared to harvest his body parts, according to witnesses – with one described as ‘everybody’s worst nightmare.’ Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II, 36, had been declared brain dead when surgeons went to remove his organs at Baptist Health Richmond Hospital in Kentucky in October 2021, his sister and former Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates employees told NPR. But as doctors went to test his heart health for transplantation, Hoover reportedly became reanimated.

People being operated on and feeling pain…

___

