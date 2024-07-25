Lou Dobbs death was very sudden & painful for Dobbs separated himself as a class act, brilliant & I wrote (below) about him, McCullough is excellent & raises a key point that Dobbs stood up on COVID
fraud and mRNA vaccine while still today, major news rags and reporters have their heads inserted up their corrupted assess & pretend e.g. CNN, CBS, FOX, MSNBC etc.; a move was done to REMOVE COVID
from the recent RNC convention in Milwaukee and this was terrible, as this did a disservice to Americans, devastating one, for COVID and the deadly mRNA technology gene-based injection (Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman Kariko et al. as inventors and makers e.g. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc.) under Operation Warp Speed (OWS) killed thousands, millions and I do not refer to the ‘virus’ and the fake non pandemic (PCR created non-pandemic); I refer to the deadly pandemic lockdown lunatic response and the medical management of people that killed (isolation, DNR orders, toxic drugs, sedation (with propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl etc.), Remdesivir, ventilator etc.). I was shocked that no mention of COVID, the deadly ‘collateral damage’ lockdown lunatic response, or the deadly mRNA vaccine was made in the convention by no one. This was catastrophic and a failure and slap in the face of Americans who were hurt and died. I like what McCullough said for it is 100% correct. I think that was a stunning failure for what was done to America and the world with the fraud COVID and vaccine.
McCullough:
‘Many of his former colleagues at CNN and FOX have still yet to have a courageous interview on the suppression of early COVID-19 therapeutics and the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.’
Iconic Conservative Media Host Lou Dobbs Passes Away (substack.com)
"I was shocked that NO MENTION of COVID, the deadly ‘collateral damage’ lockdown lunatic response, or the deadly mRNA vaccine was made in the convention by NO ONE. This was catastrophic and a failure and slap in the face of Americans who were hurt and died." Et tu Donaldus Ioannes Trump.
As someone who knows the pain of having my husband killed in the hospital by the deadly protocol I too with many many others were very upset that they did not address what was done to us. This is an American holocaust in our hospitals. We easy could have had someone represent us at the Convention. Crimes against humanity and we will fight for accountability & justice until our last breath! Thank you for recognizing this. 🙏🏻