Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Pfizer, Moderna officials, Weissman, Kariko et al., all these peoples and many more, all linked to the deadly mRNA technology, all who did wrong in the mRNA vaccine, all who cut corners, all who remained silent on harms, all who knew what and when, all who brought the COVID fraud non-pandemic, all who conspired at CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS et al. to hurt Americans, all…must be investigated, in proper courts, judges, juries and if found guilty with proper legal tribunals etc., they must be imprisoned and in some cases put to death. Their actions kill people. No one is off the hook, and even people you ‘follow’ or ‘like’ etc. We seek real accountability, real justice for it is COVID and the fraud and ills of it that have us here and the move to make mRNA technology and vaccine part of daily life must be stopped in its tracks.

Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, BioNTech, Pfizer, Moderna, Weissman et al. Please preserve your documents, all of them. We are coming for you for courts, you will need soon to sit in courts under oath. You will need explain what you did.

No one is immune.

mRNA technology and vaccine is dead. It must be stopped, and POTUS Trump must stop it. He must stand up now and call out the COVID for the fraud it was and the deadly Malone et al. vaccine and move immediately to make Americans WHOLE. For all their COVID related loses.

There was NO voter fraud, so we must accept these results and now build. We accept the results and move on and build. One may argue that all elections, both sides, there can be some level of fraud and maybe this is baked in, and we accept it, move to stamp it out but cannot eliminate it. Yet we see nothing that materially affected this election as to voter fraud. Yes, we have to update the manner we vote for the voting machines are garbage and a joke. But if the winner is fair, we respect it. We see nothing to say otherwise.

We need peace, civility as we move forward and must now rebuild a nation where discrepant views are not a means to hurt another. It is one nation, and we move to ensure this.

We MUST have a peaceful transfer of power across the nest 2 months and allow POTUS Trump safely to the bible January 20th 2025. We must move to help protect him. More than ever now!

The work now begins, and it will not be easy! It will be 4 years of hard work! Many obstacles to building a batter USA. But we have a nation to save and by extension world! This win represents a chance to bring the nation together and get all persons to enjoy the American dream.

Trump has the senate so that will allow him to get his confirmations through. Excellent. The congress may go democrat and that may be a rate limiting step and will test Trump’s ability to reach across and make deals and facilitate needed bills to move USA forward. He can do it!

Last night populism won, nativism won, as people are saying America and its interests first. Its peoples. Its flag, its borders, its language.

