This covered a prior from June 2020, 2 months after lockdown began in US and world. What does that tell you about the clinical severity of COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 vaccine responses? It tells us we DID NOT need any lockdowns, and we certainly DID NOT need any Malone Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA gene platform vaccine. Not novel. Not new. Pelech et al. were warning us with some very seminal research back then, but no one was listening. We were showing you evidence that told us that our immune systems (populations) had seen this PRIOR, way prior, whatever it is or was, a coronavirus, a toxin, a poison that provoked respiratory pulmonary ILI (at times severe life-ending) symptoms…that we were likely immune at some level…now Pelech et al. has research being finalized now showing the existence in 2018, of immunity to SARS-CoV-2…I hope you understand where I am going with this. I had written in stack prior, that this was around many years before. Was never novel, and that whatever it was, we had seen it immunologically. Our immune systems had experience.

This is so perverse, what the evil fuckers did…what it means is that the fuckers, the evil fuckers Hahn, Azar, Fauci, Bourla, Birx, Bancel, Walensky, Jha et al., these beasts knew that they were using a 97% false-positive over-cycled RT-PCR (DNA amplification) ‘process’ (never was a diagnostic test) to DETECT something that they knew, was ALWAYS there…they know it was already out there and we were largely immune, competent with it. They put it there, intent or accident, they knew. It tells us that the entire COVID was a fraud, 100% of COVID, all aspects were a fraud, a lie, from virus, to origins, to lockdowns, to the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. They all knew it too, and many made big money hence they cannot break ranks. Today. But I want to see many of these fuckers hung, hung high one day.

When POTUS Trump talks about OWS being a success, of deadly lockdowns being a success, of the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine being a success, that these saved millions of lives as he says, that is baloney, bullocks and quite frankly is flat wrong. He cannot be saying this, and he knows better, when he knows that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine killed people. He must stop. I do not understand this and do not tell me ssshhhh, it’s the elections. Thats bullshit. People died, we want truth and punishment and accountability. Proper hearings, oaths.

He, POTUS Trump, was misled, deceived, screwed by all involved, to gain power, money, control etc. etc. and so that his re-election would be impacted, and it was. Yet it is time we faced the truth, and it starts with POTUS Trump. Hopefully too Bobby Kennedy Jr. can be unshackled and unleashed to speak for he has gone silent on OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. I understand politics, I was there, but not now Bobby Jr. Yes, deaths escalated under Harris and Biden, but it was due to the vaccine that came under OWS and the deadly medical response largely. So, someone has to talk the truth.

I will put out the Pelech et al. data soon (full data when complete), as the results from a 4,500 person SARS-CoV-2 antibody clinical study are still being processed, and the final figures for a publication are just about being completed. However, preliminarily, it shows that people in North America, in 2018 ‘did indeed have antibodies recognizing the SARS-CoV-2 and other proteins from this virus…2018, NOT January 2020….I am arguing it was around in 2015…for antibody levels in the serum for SARS-CoV-2 Spike, Nucleocapsid and Membrane proteins’.

I hope you understand the core argument, which is that this was never NEW, we were lied too 100%, we had immunity, and we needed NO lockdowns, NO school closures, NO business closures, no fraud ‘made up’ 6-foot social distancing, NO mRNA vaccine for this, whatever it was. In that natural immunity confers protection, life long, broadly protective, robust, bullet-proof. We needed to do nothing and in fact, had we done nothing, ZERO, just take commonsense reasonable decisions, and protect vulnerable persons as we usually do by our day to day actions, we would have lost far fewer, in fact 95% of those who died due to the insane lockdown lunatic response and the deadly medical death protocol response (sedation, Remdesivir, ventilator, denial of antibiotics for pulmonary bacterial pneumonia) and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, would be alive today.

What was done here in 2020 onwards, in this COVID fraud, this NON-pandemic (COVID was never a pandemic) killed millions! Moreover, the medical response was the greatest culprit, where we killed people who were never going to die! Our medical doctors did this by playing along with governments, their medical boards, Colleges etc., their hospitals, the health agencies, officials, and with vaccine makers etc. and helped kill people. We must never trust our medical doctors today and never forget and if we can get them in courts and it shows they knew yet helped kill people, we must hang them. Do not be afraid to, after judges and juries and courts deal with them and decide.

Nowhere in this entire world, not one place, not one setting, is there any evidence published, proper study, in any serious manner, that any COVID lockdown worked, any school closure worked, any business closure worked, any mask mandate worked, any shielding, any Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene based LNP platform vaccine worked, to reduce transmission, reduce hospitalization, death etc. None, nowhere.

Everything about OWS and the Malone Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine failed! Out of the box, boosters, all of it, and it just purely harmed.

‘greater Vancouver, Canada, area between May 17 and June 19, 2020, showed clear evidence of a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, after adjusting for false-positive and false-negative test results. Using a highly sensitive multiplex assay and positive/negative thresholds established in infants in whom maternal antibodies have waned, we determined that more than 90% of uninfected adults showed antibody reactivity against the spike protein, receptor-binding domain (RBD), N-terminal domain (NTD), or the nucleocapsid (N) protein from SARS-CoV-2. This seroreactivity was evenly distributed across age and sex, correlated with circulating coronaviruses' reactivity, and was partially outcompeted by soluble circulating coronaviruses' spike.’

A majority of uninfected adults show preexisting antibody reactivity against SARS-CoV-2 - PubMed (nih.gov)

Steven Pelech, Ph.D. Professor, Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia

