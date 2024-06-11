MASS deportation of every single illegal brought under Biden, 16 million, and all under Obam's 8 years, all under Bush etc., ALL, every illegal, if 40 million, we get them and deport them, ALL, end
anchor baby citizenship today and close the US border now, Southern and with Canada (for a season) to get it right! If you hate America, if you do not respect this flag, get to FUCK out & stay out!
America is DONE if these illegals under Biden stay in USA, done!
There are rapists, killers, jihadists, islamists, MS-13, gang rapists, stabbers, bombers, just bad sick evil people in the illegals and we get them out, get all out…a nation is defined by its borders,
PERIOD!
Mass deportation, every single illegal the last 30 years…
and we militarize the borders and we build the fucking wall, 100 foot high concrete wall 50 feet thick, no metal slat shit POTUS Trump…sorry…
we need now to stand up for what it means to be an American, to love nation, flag, borders, our culture…what are our national values and what it means to be an American…what do you, do we stand for…we need to stand up…
Let's see, Forbes is saying that Biden is not in the # 1 slot for the DNC race. Does that give us Big Mike,or Newsom as #1 ?
If we see an election,we best be ready for the chaos that will come with all these deportation being carried out.
Mostly it will be a mess for law abiding citizens.
Don't bet on November friends.
Start making long trem survival plans with people you can trust.
