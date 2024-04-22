Menachery & Baric, this one NATURE publication told us all we needed to know that these demons created something BAD, they created deadly chimeric viruses "A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat
coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence"; I think something about this Gain-of-Function work got loose & was circulating 2016 onwards, infectious but non-lethal; we were immune
I think bad people decided to use what they knew was always circulating, benign, non-toxic, operating like a common cold for over 4 years, but use it to create a fake pandemic to help topple Trump (using it to drive aberrant voting, stolen votes, mail-ins etc.), using the lie of asymptomatic transmission, the lie of equal risk of severe outcomes disregarding age-risk stratification, and the fraud over-cycled PCR process. Somewhere in what I just wrote and of course, lies an answer, US DoD, NIH, Francis Collins etc. feature BIGLY, but we are not far off and Couey is on the money, I think to create the fake non-pandemic, with an IFR of 0.03% in those 75 years old and below, they had to disperse, release at multiple locations…they had to have done infectious clones…RNA respiratory viruses do NOT pandemic. Genetic copying mechanism is too unstable and thus constant mutants will not allow PANDEMIC and at that rapidity of spread.
See my prior substack on this:
‘The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)-CoV underscores the threat of cross-species transmission events leading to outbreaks in humans. Here we examine the disease potential of a SARS-like virus, SHC014-CoV, which is currently circulating in Chinese horseshoe bat populations1. Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system2, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone.
The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV. Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis.
Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein.
On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo. Our work suggests a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.’
I think it’s totally irresponsible for them to be allowed to interfere with Mother Nature in this way by deliberately creating viruses from animals to genetically modify them to infect humans God created humans DNA especially not to be able to have the same diseases as animals and birds This is murder in my opinion just as they experimented on the Jews in Germany this should be banned in my opinion
so is it possible that we were being poisoned by this enginerred virus this and also by animal toxins - venoms - per Brian Ardis - via our water supply?
Because this interview is pretty convincing, and his ideas seem to be excluded from the discourse, which makes me curious
https://rumble.com/v3lu17j-the-antidote-jason-shurka-bryan-ardis.html