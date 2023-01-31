I argue that the pandemic or whatever it was we faced, had roots right here in this study.

We may come to learn that the virus or what it was began in the US, that it was even created on US soil by US officials, heavy US involvement; yes, you read that right.

I think from this research, something was released. I decided to repost. They told us in this abstract: On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo. Our work suggests a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.’

They told us above that they created a pandemic coronavirus in the lab via a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone. Bat and mouse, stitched together. And it is important that you understand this statement: ‘Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein.’

This means that what they created, they had no answer for.

This is the one study you keep in your back pocket and always refer to it for the answers lay right here. Especially those involved, look at their agencies:

SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26552008/