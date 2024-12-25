I wish you hope, all that life can give you this coming year, unity, integrity, peace, safety, intelligence, love, resolve, that our Lord and God (your God) covers you with gracious blessings and mercy! That we together can wrestle down and solve some of these major challenges confronting us societally! That we can embrace and open our arms to those less able. I commit to work with POTUS Trump, with Bobby Jr., and his administration (in any event those not confirmed, we have many great smart capable people in the rear who can get the nod) and any and everyone who seeks to better USA, Canada, the world, to save lives. Peacefully, lovingly. I love all who are peaceful and law abiding. Not seeking to hurt me or my family! A deep sense of God, your faith. A right to trust and believe in something bigger, better, mightier, in tomorrow!

It has been a difficult last 5 years, so many hurt, died due to the lockdowns and the mRNA transfection gene vaccine, terribly hurt, but you here, have held firm, you here, and thank you. Thank you for walking the post for those who could not. As difficult as it was you did not run away, you exercised your critical thinking, and you stood up and we held the wall. We were Hadrian’s wall. You understood what is and was at stake. You protected your children. We are often wrong, no one is perfect, but we are striving to do good. I know that. That is the key. And we can disagree. But still work together, disagreeing. Serious contention but we come from a civil peaceful place. Have civil discourse. First. We seek the same, just choosing varying paths. Let us hold again and let us demand the very best and legality from our elected officials who we have placed huge trust in to right the wrongs and make the future possible for all of us. For our children as this battle is for them.

I love you all for putting up with me. I am fallen, stumbling, imperfect. I am learning. But I simply wish to find my niche and share and educate and contribute something to leave behind. It is about leaving something behind.

I love you all! Here, Christmas day 2024, today, we take a pause, we take a deep breath, we resolve. We re-commit. We reflect. We reach out.

Above all, the truth must come now, no more must we be deceived and lied to by FDA, HHS, NIH, NIAID, CDC, our health officials, our Presidents, our Prime Ministers. By our sold-out medical doctors. Truth is the COVID fraud was brought on us, wrongfully, with no basis, and it hurt Trump’s 2020 re-election and now he is back, but he too has to come clean and tell us the truth and stand up and make us ‘whole’ again. He has to, for it was his OWS and lockdowns and initiated mRNA Malone et al. transfection injection that has harmed and killed so many. It failed, it never worked, and it harmed, it was not successful, and nothing is ‘beautiful’ about it.

It is time too that Robert Kennedy Jr. be unshackled and unsilenced and allowed to say what he truly thinks and wants to do. It is shameful, outrageous, devastating how the Trump RNC, campaign silenced Bobby Jr. I was to speak 4 minutes at RNC, cut to 2, to 1 minutes, to 30 seconds to not on stage but on floor till I told them fuck off! I was told not one mention of COVID or mRNA vaccine. I could not do it at RNC. Bobby Jr. must speak out now, not after confirmation, about the deadliness of the mRNA vaccines that he knows. No more silence! It stinks and we are getting worried, and Bobby Jr. does not want to lose our support. He could. Love him, I think he loves USA and wants to do good in the limited time he has left, and his voice is dying, I think he is the real deal, with all his sexual demons and lust demons and the like. I am focused not on that, but on ending this Malone Bourla Pfizer, Moderna, Bancel et al. mRNA death and he can help. Silenced he cannot.

It is time Bobby Jr., to tell them fuck off and find your voice!

I still stand in support of POTUS Trump, I felt he was destined for Mt. Rushmore and more and maybe still can get there. COVID, the PCR created fraud pandemic (that was never a pandemic, we never had one) ended that and what has ensued hurt us badly. But I trust him still, I do, I think he is a good human being, misguided and braggadocio and hubris laden and arrogant as he is, no doubt loves the women, and inside this man means well, loves his nation, his flag, his peoples, his constitution, he loves USA, but he must come clean and stop the misstatements and at times lies to the American people about the OWS success and mRNA vaccine success. None of them were. I can say he is lying because he is like my child, I love them to death, so much, and will take life for them, to protect them even, but I can tell you when, you, as my child, as I tell Trump, ‘lie’ and put you under punishment too to ‘help’ you. On the naughty chair you must go.

He, Trump, has my support as I feel he is the only one given what we face today, who can fix it! I do! Misguided as he is.

and we have a purpose…we need to find that purpose and act on it…find that place and thing where we can contribute our verse to this song of life…and let them know that ‘you were here’, in a good benevolent way as we be our brother’s and sister’s keeper!

Well, what a year it has been! And we are beginning to wage the greatest battle, our Thermopylae. Christmas of course offers a time of reprieve and a brief break from the madness. And then we are back into the fight. The difficult challenges facing the nation still awaits. And it is ‘we’ who must fix this.

Thank you with all my heart for supporting me and following me, it’s been a tough 5 years re the scourge of COVID and the mRNA vaccine for it touched so many lives negatively and ransacked it. And I promise there will be rewards. We are holding on. Waging the good fight! It is in the future that our fruits will emerge, we have done the planting for our children and theirs.

Our fight in effect is just beginning, we have a good new leader in 47 and I trust, but we must be his back and sides, and he wages for us! We hold him to account and his feet to the fire. Huge possibilities await and there is so much hope, and I join you in pushing to tomorrow and the good to come.

See this excellent stack by John Droz Jr., I follow him, please support, always a joy to read, informative.

Is it Christmas or Xmas? - by John Droz jr.

‘If you like short videos, then please watch this 3-minute spot-on musical video. It is musically conveying the same message that I’m trying to do here, verbally…

As a minimum, Christmas is a remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. (Note the “Christ” part of the word Christmas.) As a historical event, it is something that anyone of any faith (or even atheists) can choose to acknowledge and/or celebrate — just as anyone can acknowledge and appreciate the historical event Hanukkah is based on

Why Christians would give such emphasis to that birth, is due to what Jesus Christ stood for. (Carefully read the New Testament for specifics.) The bottom line is that His message was one of love, acceptance, and forgiveness. Shouldn't we all support that?

Centuries later, various related secondary religious traditions evolved in parallel with the birth of Jesus Christ's remembrance. One is Saint Nicholas — now translated to what we Americans call Santa Claus… Another is the Christmas Tree, which also has some religious connotations (here is one explanation).

Regretfully, we live in times where secularization is all the rage, and Religion (and the Bible) are out of vogue — is it any wonder that we can no longer even have respectful discussions about our different perspectives? What happens now is that one party will bludgeon the other with the moral superiority card (SEL, CRT, DEI, Woke, etc.). Other responses that fall into this category are phony virtue signaling and absurd relativism.

Humans instinctively need a moral code, so the reason that all these happen every day is that we are abandoning what was a widely shared value system: Judeo-Christianity. But since the Ten Commandments, the Sermon on the Mount, the Bible, etc. are old-fashioned, here are three questions to critically think about:

1 - Where is this new set of “moral standards” and “virtues” publicly posted? 2 - Who has the credentials to create such an official list? 3 - Where does the authority come from to enforce adherence to such standards?

One excuse for this secularization is the assertion that some people espousing Religions have a long history of going off the rails.

We need to be clear that when there are bad events associated with a Religion, it is the people involved who are the problem, not the Religion. For example, when some early Catholic Popes were evil men, that was not a reflection on Jesus Christ or His Church, but on those individuals. (Similarly, when the US has Presidents who are self-serving, it is not a reflection on the Constitution, but on those people.)

An experience I recently had is one of many that puts this secularization of our society, including Christmas, into focus... Every year my wife and I snail mail Christmas cards to select friends and family. Every year we choose a Christmas card with a clear traditional birth of Jesus Christ theme. (We then add some updates about the last year, on the reverse.)

This year I again went to where we have been buying such cards: Vista-Print (which is a large purveyor of a wide variety of products from business cards to wedding gifts). I started like I always do and selected: 4x8 cards —> Christmas —> religious. Hmmm: all of the “religious cards” were just photos of family members, Christmas trees, etc.

What struck me was that there was not a single religious card (i.e., about the birth of Jesus Christ), a star over Bethlehem, the three wise men, etc. In the past, Vista-Print had multiple options for these. I then did several searches and nothing came up.

I decided to call the company and see if I was doing something wrong. I chatted with a pleasant customer service person. After much looking on her part she confirmed that Vista-Print had no 4x8 Christmas cards with any Christ-related scene!!

As polite as I could be (not my forte), I strongly objected to this startling and unacceptable degradation of Christmas. She agreed and politely volunteered to look through their past files to see if she could find an appropriate one for me.

I waited patiently (again not a strong point) while she searched. She then came up with a Christmas card with a religious scene on it. She emailed me what she was proposing to see if it was OK. It was. Success and no charge for this “custom” card.

IMO it’s mind-boggling that I would have to do this. I’m sure in Vista-Print’s files that they have over a hundred nativity, etc. scenes to use on 4x8 Christmas cards, but that they chose zero in 2024 is disturbing.

As a scientist, I’m a curious person (take that any way you like), so I decided to see if Vista-Print was an aberration or the norm. For comparison, I decided to check out Walmart’s 4x8 card options, since they are another major seller of Christmas cards. I looked through their online site to see how many nativity scene Christmas cards they were offering, and again I found none… Same for Shutterfly and Snapfish.

My closing Christmas thought is this...

Since we are experiencing unprecedented threats to our personal freedoms and lives, maybe we ought to re-think our commitment to God. As Americans’ participation in Religion has steadily gone downhill, the evil and incompetence we are seeing on a daily basis has steadily increased. Draw your own Critical Thinking conclusions, but IMO that correlation is not a coincidence.

In summary: Jesus is the Reason for the Season.

I hope that you and your family have a happy, holy Christmas and holiday season!

PS: I also found no religious versions when I searched for “Christmas emoji.” They were Santa Claus, etc.). However, when I switched to “Nativity emoji” lots of options came up, like…

PPS — This week Jill Biden greeted a class of children with ”Happy Holidays” — and several shouted back “Happy Christmas”! There is hope!’

