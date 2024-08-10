Message to Trump world team (my stack is read daily as put out & I am honored), you MUST now, urgently, when Vance speaks on stage, have Vivek, Tulsi, Halley on stage, minorities, women minorities to
blunt the edge of the silent discussion taking place between people's subconscious & Harris's gender and ethnicity; you may not think it is, but it is, so do not be complacent, HELP Vance now!
Not even content…it is past that…support Vance and help table him by having these folk or similar, with him! Talking too, teeing him up…let him talk first, then let him bring them up, midway, then let him finish…please. it can only help! and he needs to get fiery, he has to get animated…do you remember the speech by Josh Shapiro who introduced Kamala and Walz, let me put it this way, if Shapiro was the nominee, democrats would have won Pennsylvania hands down and if he wants one day to run for POTUS, he can, that guy is dangerous in the sense of capability….just listening to him…he is charismatic, smart, connects with the crowd, works the crowd…he is a serious candidate for POTUS one day…optics and feelings are key and people remember ONLY, ‘how you make them feel’, not what you said…Vance needs to be careful of what he says (and Trump) today in this landscape and make people feel good…rise, stand up, be loud, animated, use your hands, make people feel you are not talking like a robot, but you are in their living rooms…
bring the parents of the raped and killed American teens on stage to talk, introduce them at each rally, let people see them as a consequence of Harris and Biden devastating illegal border breach policy…bring families killed by terrorists inside USA…bring families of the 13 soldiers killed in the Afghanistan catastrophic withdrawal…on stage….in the crowd, let the camera go to them…bring people struggling to survive with elevated inflation and cost of living…bring people who lost businesses and were harmed during the Walz Minnesota deliberately allowed riots…
Harris is a different animal….not a walk in the park…she is connecting…she is dumb, inept, unquailed, a liar etc., and deadly policies that have gotten our girls raped and killed….but she is connecting….plausibility deniability….she is using it….hope and change shit again…be careful…it is not in the bag….yours to lose but be careful…
again,
1)get female minorities like Tulsi with Vance, to come during the talk…let them bang away at Harris…you prosecute the record, do not make it personal…you nor Trump….focus on record, there is enough ‘there’….
2)get Vance animated…loud, always…let people feel ‘urgency’, not a lecture or you rattling off memorized points…no!
Forget about Walz, he is nothing…prosecute his record but hammer Harris’s bigtime…her deadly border breach, lies about Biden’s health, cost of living, inflation, gangs in USA now, deaths of our girls to the illegals, transgender surgeries etc. her deadly record in California etc.
MAGA!
If we are going to "use people as a means to an end" then ask the parents of the raped, murdered girls to get up and talk about how they feel. Let them tell parents how that feels. Also, let those who were part of her personal private prison investment quotas let the world know what that felt like to hear Kamala bragging about smoking weed when they were taken from their children for years for a "nickel bag". No doubt it would be triggering for ALL PARENTS.
This thing isn't going to go all the way. I keep saying it, there isn't going to be an election and Trump knows it, already, hence the casual motion forward.
Exactly.
Trump isn't helping himself much doing large gatherings to his MAGA and he also risks being assassinated.
Vance has been on target lately, since he now knows how easy it will be to pounce of A-Wal(z) Tampon Tim's record. But I can see the people you mention working well with JD on the stump.
They can probably get crowds of 10K.
They need to reach some of the Make America Burn Again (MABA).
At some point they can join Trump, but Trump is better off with TV interviews, Town Halls, media events and going into non-MAGA places.