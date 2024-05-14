'Alarming': 9-year-old girl attacked at school for 'not being Muslim' | WND | by Bob Unruh

‘Police in the town of Savage, Minnesota, are now investigating an attack on a little girl at a local school by assailants, schoolchildren, who told officials they beat her up because "she wasn't Muslim."

Alpha News reports Minnesota mother Shawna Larson is demanding answers after her 9-year-old daughter was "jumped" on the school playground by a group of girls.’