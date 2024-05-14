Minnesota, and I warned you to go see what happened in USA in a small place called Hamtramck city in Michigan, complete islamic rule! "9-year-old girl attacked at school for 'not being Muslim"
'This would be all over national news' if assailants were Christians; it is not the faith to me, its the violence that undergirds it & the 6th century medieval minds of the radicals in it!
'Alarming': 9-year-old girl attacked at school for 'not being Muslim' | WND | by Bob Unruh
‘Police in the town of Savage, Minnesota, are now investigating an attack on a little girl at a local school by assailants, schoolchildren, who told officials they beat her up because "she wasn't Muslim."
Alpha News reports Minnesota mother Shawna Larson is demanding answers after her 9-year-old daughter was "jumped" on the school playground by a group of girls.’
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Deport them all.
The violence doesn’t come from the Quran; it’s tribal