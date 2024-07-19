Managed by Pfizer? I need to read this properly (see below) as this gets more and more bizarre and crazy…more potentially sinister….

What will they do? What lengths will they go to? Start WWIII? Yes, they can, and we must thank Putin so far for holding his hand. Once you become knowledgeable about 1962 Operation Northwoods, you will understand the government, the military is capable (dark malevolent parties) of anything to achieve aims, particularly dark aims. Will kill innocent people to achieve aims. Their aims, not yours.

Operation Northwoods, was it real? Did the US government actually consider this, the DoD, to create a false flag to justify the US going to war with Cuba? ‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false (substack.com)

What?

‘In a disturbing new twist regarding the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, a bombshell report has revealed that the building used by the shooter is owned by World Economic Forum (WEF) board member Larry Fink’s investment company BlackRock.

Further, the building is managed by former executives of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

During Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last Saturday, a gunman was able to scale the roof of the building, unchallenged by police or Secret Service, and take clear shots at the 45th president.’

This is emerging and very troubling but put a pin in that for a moment and we will come back to it….

So, will Biden INC. and democrats and RINOs and deepstate move to unfold another PCR-manufactured fraud pandemic lie (as they did for the fake lie of NON-COVID PANDEMIC) of avian bird flu? Will democrats and the deepstate, RINOs, now turn to the military bio-pharmaceutical complex to stop the election or postpone it so that the democrats can make their changes re Biden? Will they say COVID is the reason Biden has to stop? That will be a lie. He has maybe 10 shots etc. So, are they admitting the Malone Bourla Bancel, Weissman, Sahin Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech et al. mRNA technology vaccine never worked? That the mRNA technology and vaccine maker NOBEL seekers were just liars and money whore freaks, evil people, partaking in the greatest public health fraud on America and the world? History will uncover the truth. It always does. We knew this but are they now admitting it? The Joe Biden who said para ‘take the vaccine and you will never get COVID’…the irony that the COVID is going to be used to take him out of the Presidential election?

Oh ‘the idea of this’…using Biden’s ‘go to’ phrase…

I do not hate him but he and many like him, radicals, did bad to USA and must pay with legal accountability, proper Justice, legal processes, no matter age, no time, nothing…I feel very sorry for him and compassionate as a human being for he quite frankly is clueless now…he is LOST mentally, just look at him walk up the steps of AirForce One! It is not sustainable, to keep the fraud lie going, Joe Biden got old and did not age well, and it happens, I know people at 100 years old mentally sharper than you and I and even physically fit. Some decline at 50 radically. It is part of life.

It is pure nonsense to think Biden is mentally fit to be POTUS, and I do not mean to contest the election, but to hold power for another day (for the next 6 months until November 5th 2024 and up to January 20th 2025)!

It is over! I am pleading with POTUS Biden, I wish you well, I want you protected with the best Secret Service and all protections, even by our LORD, as per for POTUS Trump, for Bobby Kennedy Jr. etc. It is time to depart the race Sir. I do not support you, your divisive democrat lawfare dangerous America-hating radical lunatic politics but I do as a human being, a brother in life…care for your suffering and pain…it is time…it is ok…step back and whatever comes next re courts etc. is part of the deal. But do not suffer yourself any longer. Your immediate family are a bunch of deranged lunatics to do this to you and we are watching it play out in horror as a human being is being abused on national media! Your family POTUS Biden are suffering you and you must say NO! No more!

Their hold on power is gone, will be gone, the American people understand something ominous, dark, evil was done here in trying to kill assassinate shoot Trump and yes they did that…all evidence so far, unless you have your head still stuck up your ‘I believe in masks and lockdowns and mRNA vaccine’ ass, points to something staged against Trump to take him out…an assassination attempt and they MISSED…he may have died on live television yet they MISSED…GOD’s hand was on him, have no doubt…came to take out our KING but MISSED…the gracious mercy of almighty God saved our earthly KING Trump…

FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!!

SABO again, MahaRushi!!!

Who the real gansta? Who the real thug?

SABO again!!

now there will be hell to pay…legal accountability, it will come, from COVID to the assassination attempt to the flooding of US borders with 20 million unvetted uneducated, illiterate, non-English speaking, unskilled people…IMO many are 3rd world scum…many islamic jihadists among them…many of whom are rapists and murderers as we have already seen in USA are killing our peoples…our women and girls are being killed…

The left knows this…they know the bell tolls…for thee….the legal judicial accountability justice bell tolls…a proper justice bell this time…so it’s done for Biden, he is over! Hunter et al. are now in trouble, scared…so what will they do? No deals Trump…no deals…their actions were on US the American people…not just you! We want punishment and we want to see it! We can unify yet punish too….

Let me share, phots etc. to come, I am now returning from the Republican National Convention (RNC) (yes and all the internet drama and flight delays) where as you saw POTUS Trump became the official nominee…thank God! It was surreal, a magnificent affair, I met some of the most beautiful wonderful smart precious people…many democrats too who came…wonderful people…many are there to benefit themselves but many, vast many just wanted to be part of this incredible moment, to grapple with the assassination attempt, to start healing, and to help push Trump forward. In this we must remember Corey Comperatore who was killed…David and James too who were hurt…these are among the best ever who came to a rally to support Trump yet paid a price. Corey Comperatore was a human shield for his family, a real hero! ‘Get down’!

Trump now has many ‘safe’ blue States in play, many moderates and independents turning to Trump for they understand now clearly the lengths the dark malevolent hand will go to…and yes, as Peter Navarro just stated at the RNC on release from prison (illicit lawfare by Garland et al.), para ‘they are coming for you' too.

This was just a flavor and I will write more as we wrestle with the next few days but I wanted to comment on the drive now by the military industrial bio-pharmaceutical complex to bring another fraud fake bird flu pandemic…

again:

1)we never ever had a pandemic, COVID was never a pandemic, it was not real…fake….created with the PCR ‘process’ (I can create any pandemic I wish using PCR ‘if I wanted to’…dark evil people are actually doing it…you can test anything as positive by manipulating cycle counts using PCR…like the voting machines we use, both sides…note I said ‘both sides’) we never had one, will not have one…they are not real…the term ‘pandemic’ is an industry created ‘word’ to scare and make money, to drive bogus research, to take your tax-money like how the vaccine researchers leeched off of it for decades….made huge FREE tax-payer money and using your tax money to patent their research fraud to make more money….

to smoke cigars and sip wine and cheese in the university faculty lounge paid for by your tax money that you cannot be part of….while the vaccine and shit they brought never worked….and they know it…all of them belong to a club of thieves….den of thieves….like many ion these conventions….thinking of how to make and steal tax payer money before the elections even begin….both sides…how to get into your pocket kind of like the COVID money whore Freedom Fighters (some of them)…university faculty lounging cabal of thieves…criminals IMO….create a club and live in it….and steal our tax money with grant writing and applications….and then boast about it….live life large…and confuse you that they are ‘good people, special people, doing good by you people’ when all they are, are stink filthy thieves…found a way to deceive you for you are honest and hopeful and just want help….trusting….like the cancer research industry and it’s den of crooked doctors and scientists…created to make sick filthy scientists and doctors rich, yet in 70 years have done NOTHING…found NOTHING, fixed NOTHING save to suffer our loved ones…frauds…

So, Biden INC. must run for the Presidency and hold power to stay out of jail, it’s the only way for their will be penance and repayment once Trump is elected….you think these democrats and even some in media will not sit in jail like Bannon and Navarro? 100% they will sit in jails too and for a long time and they know it for they did ‘REAL’ crimes…

and if they move now to bring a fraud avian bird flu pandemic to stop or affect the election of POTUS Trump as the 47th President, let me be clear:

1)there never was a COVID pandemic nor will there be

2)there will never be an avian bird flu H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 or so pandemic…

3)they will try to use the PCR process to create fear (and create another pandemic as they did for COVID and use asymptomatic spread as part of the lie) and tell you that birds are testing positive more and more and becoming infected and also humans…tell them I said to fuck off, turn off CNN and FOX…it’s all a lie…we have no evidence there is any direct transmission from any bird to cattle to humans and no evidence of human-to-human transmission…none…of course if a bird has bird flu (or a cow or a pig has swine flu) it can infect other birds (or cows etc.) and they get sick, have their symptoms, recover, and get naturally immune. Any suggestion so far that a couple of humans have H5N1 can be due to close juxtaposition to infected birds and handling of infected birds, and we see this, and the symptoms are mild, transitory, self-limiting. Not pathological. Not severe. And again, we cannot link any of this directly. Again, the birds will spread to each other and self-inoculate and become naturally immune.

4)they will move to mass test healthy birds (and then kill them, cull healthy flocks and drive up the price to the consumer who already cannot survive with record inflation etc.) with an over-cycled PCR process and tell you birds are positive so it’s ‘spreading’ and ‘expanding’ and humans are ‘at risk’…tell them fuck off, it’s a lie, turn off CNN and FOX…they are just manufacturing fake pandemics using PCR process…

5)Can they, dark power-hungry malevolent players deliberately go to the lab and play around (some version of gain-of-function) and make the mild non-consequential bird flu virus then pathological to affect the elections and shut it down potentially? Mail-ins and just pure mayhem to enact a ‘steal’? Yes, but that will be a crime against humanity and if they did this, if their actions deliberately killed people, and we find out, and know conclusively, we must hang all involved…

6)Will they move to mass vaccinate healthy birds? Yes, to help drive the narrative and fear. Tell them fuck off. No mass vaccination of the birds are needed, just allow the birds to spread this mild bird flu among itself (if it is real) and become infected and recover and become naturally immune. Tell them fuck off.

7)Will they move to bring a Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology bird flu vaccine? Potentially yes (see illogical and insane Finland) and this too is psychotic and there is no need. To make money? Yes. The danger is if there is indeed some bird flu virus circulating among humans that is mild and of no consequence, not even noticeable, and you bring a vaccine in the midst of high infectious pressure, then you will surely drive (as they did in the fraud COVID whatever it was) natural selection pressure (disturb the natural equilibrium and evolutionary dynamics between virus and host immune response) that will cause emergence of more infectious potentially more virulent sub-variants. What happened in COVID will happen again.

8)Natural immunity among birds, among humans, is always the way to go and we be left alone.

Can they use a fraud pandemic to change the outcome of the coming election? Yes. Beware.

