Moderna’s billionaire CEO reaped nearly $400 million last year. He also got a raise. Did he earn that? His mRNA technology gene injection has killed people! Should he become rich on death? Any of them
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Doctors and many others get rich off of death. That's not right either.
Hope he enjoys it because God sees everything.
They should all have to give it to the ( families of) dead and injured.