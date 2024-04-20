More compelling evidence that mRNA technology mRNA vaccines (Bancel Bourla Sahin Weissman Kariko Malone Tureci et al.) cause cancer: 'N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer'; YES
Alberto Rubio-Casillas et al. finds clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines, no modifications etc.; these are non-sterilizing vaccines, do not stop infection..
‘The potential of these vaccines in preventing admission to hospitals and serious illness in people with comorbidities has recently been called into question due to the vaccines' rapidly waning immunity. Mounting evidence indicates that these vaccines, like many others, do not generate sterilizing immunity, leaving people vulnerable to recurrent infections. Additionally, it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling.’
Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer? - ScienceDirect
