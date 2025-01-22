mRNA reverse transcription by Acevedo-Whitehouse and Alden et al...these 2 publications raises serious questions for Robert MALONE, Weissman, Kariko, Bourla et al.; they knew it!
This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising. Malone must have known this too, yet was silent, why?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9876036/
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘ To date, there are no published studies on the biodistribution, cellular uptake, endosomal escape, translation rates, functional half-life and inactivation kinetics of synthetic mRNA, rates and duration of vaccine-induced antigen expression in different cell types.
Furthermore, despite the assumption that there is no possibility of genomic integration of therapeutic synthetic mRNA, only one recent study has examined interactions between vaccine mRNA and the genome of transfected cells, and reported that an endogenous retrotransposon, LINE-1 is unsilenced following mRNA entry to the cell, leading to reverse transcription of full length vaccine mRNA sequences, and nuclear entry.
This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising.
We propose that in susceptible individuals, cytosolic clearance of nucleotide modified synthetic (nms-mRNAs) is impeded.
Sustained presence of nms-mRNA in the cytoplasm deregulates and activates endogenous transposable elements (TEs), causing some of the mRNA copies to be reverse transcribed. The cytosolic accumulation of the nms-mRNA and the reverse transcribed cDNA molecules activates RNA and DNA sensory pathways. Their concurrent activation initiates a synchronized innate response against non-self nucleic acids, prompting type-I interferon and pro-inflammatory cytokine production which, if unregulated, leads to autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions, while activated TEs increase the risk of insertional mutagenesis of the reverse transcribed molecules, which can disrupt coding regions, enhance the risk of mutations in tumour suppressor genes, and lead to sustained DNA damage. Susceptible individuals would then expectedly have an increased risk of DNA damage, chronic autoinflammation, autoimmunity and cancer.’
Alden et al.:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Alexander you were right. mRNA 2.0 is coming. I just saw President Trump’s press conference and Larry Ellison speaks and says AI will revolutionize medicine. Cancer specifically. We will be able to custom make mRNA “vaccines” to fight specific types of cancer. First, I am very skeptical of AI in general and specifically as it relates to medical care. In my opinion, AI is no panacea. But when you listen to these people they think is like a savior for humanity. Actually, I think the opposite. It is a danger for humanity.
We all understand the dangers of AI and it's integration into medicine. The logic of pouring billions into this research and development is to beat China at this technology. Or any other country. We all know the Chinese CP is trying to take us down. There must be serious ethical and financial oversight, which is something we cannot control in foreign hands.