Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Christine's avatar
Christine
Aug 2, 2023

NanoGraphi nanotubes (Graphene Oxide) are in all of the vaccines - Google: NanoGraphi - the theory is that when a vaccinated body is hit within a specific signal range within 5G, it wipes out the mind and the previously trans human (after vaccines no longer human and all human rights are lost - refer Thomas Renz in the US for that one), is now controlled by a computer using their vaccine installed MAC address which you can find with an Android 5 iPhone looking for Bluetooth iPhone's nearby - a good way to see if it is working OK is to bring down the occasional plane, no traces to tell if the US Department Of Defense who ordered and paid for the vaccines had a hand in the loss of that aircraft, is there - or if the people represented any threat to the US Government

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Aug 2, 2023

Friend's 51 year old niece died unexpectedly. She worked for Sharp Healthcare, per FB, which mandated vaxxes.

https://rafu.com/2023/03/kennis-akemi-furuya-bishop/

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