Tone-deaf is not the right word I am looking for, these global elites…these ‘save the planet’ freaks who fly around in their private planes telling us to live in 15-minute cities…it is clear what these people are about…DOMINATION, SUBJUGATION, BACK TO FEUDALISM, SERFDOM, near full economic slavery, I would even use the term ‘slavery’….elitest slavery if I can coin the term….as they live nice and large, fat and overfed…sick in their minds no doubt….while you eat bugs in your 15-minute city, taking Malone Bourla Bancel et al. booster after booster shot…waiting for the next fake fraud non-PCR manufactured pandemic.

The issue is that I am for working hard, becoming successful and no one should judge what you do with your money and IMO, if legally gained, hard work, be as successful as you can be. I admire success and we have to all strive. And be as successful as you could be. Make loads of money.

This though is gluttony.

‘The nearly 1,200-person guest list includes Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai and Ivanka Trump; Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla; legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan, Arijit Singh and Diljeet Dosanjh.

They’ll be entertained by pop superstar Rihanna, magician David Blaine and famous Bollywood singers.’

‘As the chair of the Fortune 500 company Reliance Industries, the elder Ambani has an estimated net worth of $111 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. That makes him the richest person in Asia and the 11th-richest person in the world.

The younger Ambani is set to wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in July. The couple's three-day pre-wedding party started on Friday in Gujarat, India.’

Berenson wrote a stack and I respect him for this and I share below too. I agree, this offends basic decency in us…it did in me.

This is not the actual gluttony fest, no, that comes mid year…I have to tell you, it was a sad sight, to learn of this…I do not envy rich people, I am happy for them and hope one day I can have some, some little extra money etc…we need business and successful people all around us, I love capitalism etc. I want a working toilet and ammenities. what I disdain is pure disdain for those who are less fortunate…this was pure gluttony….

100,000 indians could make a year’s income from that 150 million glutony fest…millions, hundreds of millions, maybe 500 million indians today, March 2024, live on $1 US a day….yes, could you? none of those people, the ‘famous’ I envy for attending that. It shows a mindset. Reminds me when Bush senior first saw the grocery checkout store price scanner. Totally clueless…absorbed in gluttony. A different world and thus how can you understand mine? That of the poor man.

I am so very insulted and embarassed as a human being by this. By the westerners who were there, who dressed up in the tends of thousands of dollars outfits, the bling, to be photo there, ‘oh I partying with the rich and famous’…no no no, in my books, you are shameful, lost many stripes going there, you showed that you are ‘all hat, no cowboy’…just talk good politics….to get elected….you are just into money and power and bling and the like…you care nothing for the common poor man and woman and child…you overfed pig…all of you.

Do you think these people made their monies all ‘legally’? give me a break…

They went there in private planes and posh cars and ate and drank like billionaires yet flew past and drove past here and turned away….for they were off to the royalties…hell they are Royals…they closed their eyes as their posh cars drove past here…

'Every part of this article will read like a parody.

Only it’s real.

Over the weekend, the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, spent about $150 million to marry off his youngest and fattest son, Anant, before various and assorted members of the global elite. It was the wedding of the year!

Actually not, it was a pre-wedding. The wedding itself is not happening until July 12 in Mumbai, because celestial blessings or something, but July 12 is monsoon season, not global elite season.

So, okay, a pre-wedding.

Featuring Rihanna, because even though he’s worth $116 billion, Mukesh apparently couldn’t afford Beyonce - who performed at his daughter’s wedding in 2018 - this time.

Alas, Rihanna apparently slept her way through her 40-minute, $6 million show. You get what you pay for, Mukesh! (Last year, Beyonce made a cool $24 million to perform in Dubai, where homosexuality is illegal, putting aside her loud n’ proud support of gay rights until the wire transfer hit.)

But Unreported Truths is not here to mock the richest man in India, his elephantine offspring, or a pre-wedding that cost enough to pay a year’s wages for 60,000 Indians. Hey, if Mukesh’s wants to blow 0.13 percent of his net worth on a three-day party, that’s his business.

No, Unreported Truths is here to mock the Americans and other assorted Westerners who showed up to kiss Mukesh’s ring. Or maybe to see how far $150 million would go in a country where something like 300 million people still survive on less than $3 a day. (Though, to its credit, India has made significant strides in eliminating extreme poverty in the last decade.)

Who showed up?

Oh, everyone you’d expect…

—

And don’t forget Hillary Clinton!

As part of the festivities, guests spent a pleasant afternoon at the Reliance Animal Rescue Center, where 2,000 animals are cared for in a beautiful 650-acre campus -

- sorry, that’s Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai where a million people live in under 600 acres. My bad! Partygoers were not taken to Dharavi, it might have been a drag.

Anyway, try to get your head around flying your private jet to India (and remember, just about all these folks are generals in the climate change apocalypse army) so you could take another private jet to the party and bend the knee to a not-at-all-corrupt centi-billionaire!

It is impossible to be too cynical.’