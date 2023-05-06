Nanking: what the Japanese did to the Chinese at Nanking (1930s) will remain in history as one of the most brutal criminal acts ever! The Chinese must never forget, as must the Jews never forget what
was done to them etc.; no one must forget and we must never let history be colored over! Peter must never pay for Paul but we must never ever forget! and always seek justice e.g. Spandau Hess
I would re-open Alcatraz, I would if I could, and I would have proper legal inquiries of all those involved with COVID, all, medical doctors too, all CDC, FDA and similar, all government officials, all nations, all who it is proven in proper courts and with legal judges and juries caused loss of life, and if so, I would put them in Alcatraz for life.
Naomi Wolf makes the general point in her book "The Bodies of Others" that most of the people alive today have spent their time on earth wearing rose colored glasses, living in a time when the respect of human rights was growing, and people basically believe in the goodness of others. Those who haven't lived through times of evil and terror are loath to name it when it rises up because they can't recognize it for what it is. But Wolf's point is that it is there and always has been. People do horrible things to one another, always have and always will. A failure to understand and acknowledge that only emboldens evil; it thrives by masquerading as something else. Covid shots masquerade as safe and effective. Fraudulent elections masquerade as the most secure in history. Men masquerade as female athletes and tell skeptics they are haters to question it. The shots slaughter and maim countless people and those pointing out the obvious are threatened for spreading "mis-information. Wolf is right, there is a deep level of evil and it has arisen and imposed itself upon all of us.
I hope people can recognize and seize the opportunity to find and re-connect to their misplaced humanity.
These are deeply disturbing old images and yes, war is hell and man's inhumanity to man is absolutely appalling. I think a lot of us have learned the hard way to be more skeptical about the supposed history we are presented with. We all know that history is written by the victors. Japan and Germany lost so they are supposed to be not just the villains but the ONLY villains now. According to these stories the winners did get the satisfaction of hanging a few bad guys, so there's that. We are presently right in the middle of a new type of war. Modern warfare and modern atrocities are just as hideous but more technological, sanitized and more well hidden. Have you ever heard about the people of Iraq who are still suffering the effects of America's uranium bombs? Have you heard whether or not they've shipped these type of bombs to Ukraine yet? Have you ever seen what abortion does to a small child? (60 million and counting just in the USA), billions world wide. If you got the photos, videos or the piles of little corpses you might want to do something about that. If you could gather up ALL of the millions of covid injection victims or maybe the elderly murdered in care homes in the name of covid and hear their stories you might want to do something about that. Doctors are literally making a killing performing so called 'gender reassignment' surgeries on minors. I agree Dr. Alexander that we must never forget but I also don't have the energy to dig up the past and try to do anything about that. I think we need to focus on the present war against humanity which is taking place as we speak. I also think never forgetting means to be aware of the existence of evil. Malevolence comes in so many different forms. We need to be aware and awake to this basic truth and resist it in all it's forms.