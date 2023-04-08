‘SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein (S protein), and cleavage of the S protein is essential for viral entry.

Nattokinase is produced by Bacillus subtilis var. natto and is beneficial to human health.

Examined the effect of nattokinase on the S protein of SARS-CoV-2.

When cell lysates transfected with S protein were incubated with nattokinase, the S protein was degraded in a dose- and time-dependent manner.

Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium.

Findings suggest that nattokinase exhibits potential for the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection via S protein degradation.’

SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36080170/