POTUS Trump 2.0 has to fix and make right and make ‘whole’ everything wrong that was done in COVID, all of it for it happened under him in Trump 1.0, from lockdowns, OWS, to the deadly Malone Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA transfection vaccine to the medical management that killed…all of it, and he must stop what they are planning again and coming with as to fraud fake PCR non-pandemics and more and comprehensive ‘all of our life’ mRNA technology gene vaccines. Again! The OP is not over! POTUS Trump has to stop it! Robert Kennedy Jr. has to help him. I trust both at this time.

e.g. differences in risk based on age, risk etc. such that 10-year-old Johnny will be of no risk while 85-year-old granny will be at risk as she is to a basic common cold.

You will not take any mRNA injection as you are doing now but a high mortality created chimera (crime against humanity) virus will frighten you into taking it. That is the plan. To force you to take it as they are going to make you very fearful with the high deaths they will cause in the vulnerable elderly, AGAIN. As they did in the fraud COVID. But a much higher death rate.

Yet what did we know? We knew 2 weeks out from mid-March 2020 that COVID was amenable to risk stratification and that baseline risk was prognostic on severity of outcomes. Yet it was disregarded. Completely, and a carte blanche lockdown approach was adopted.

So now will move to scare you so that you would run and take the ‘new and improved’ Malone et al. mRNA transfection bioweapon vaccine (note, not a vaccine in the classical sense, in no manner). With a more lethal virus like a bird flu, they are cooking up in the lab as we speak.

They are coming with a new fraud fake PCR-manufactured over-cycled false-positive fake non-pandemic with a higher mortality geared to the high-risk as it should be yet frighten you into taking the new deadly Malone mRNA vaccine that he shilled and coerced you to take initially.

Did Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) show that the more COVID boosters received, the higher the risk of subsequently contracting COVID? Yes! There was a clear dose response where the least (substack.com)

Among 51017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5 dominant (HR, .71; 95% C.I., .63-.79) and the BQ dominant (HR, .80; 95% C.I., .69-.94) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB dominant phase (HR, .96; 95% C.I., .82-.1.12). Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) was 29% (95% C.I., 21%-37%), 20% (95% C.I., 6%-31%), and 4% (95% C.I., -12%-18%), during the BA.4/5, BQ, and XBB dominant phases, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

This is the one lie, along with the lie of ASYMPTOMATIC transmission (we today still cannot find one instance across 5 years of COVID fraud non-pandemic (PCR-manufactured fake fraud crisis) where there is/was asymptomatic spread, that hobbled and doomed the fraud pandemic Operation Warp Speed (OWS) deadly response. The lie of EQUAL RISK of severe outcome despite differences in baseline risk you brought to the table. This doomed the response under Trump 1.0 because malfeasants like Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Hahn, Azar et al. and the specious academically sloppy and intellectually lazy incompetent non-sensical dolts at the CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, HHS etc. told you that there was equal risk between a 10-year-old healthy child and 85-year-old frail compromised elderly. And it stuck in your head and had you hiding Johnny under the bed for 2 years, dooming and hobbling and subverting his developing innate immune system that needed to be taxed and tuned up daily.

It was all a fraud folks, under POTUS Trump 1.0, all of COVID, from the fraud of the lab leak, wet-market, gain-of-function, timeline of origin, to deadly OWS lockdowns, to the deadly school closures, to the deadly medical management of our peoples (the deadly COVID death protocol of isolation, dehydration, denial of antibiotics, deadly sedatives and paralytics like ketamines, propofol, midazolam, dia-morphine, fentanyl, lorazepam etc., DNR orders, malnourishment, abuse, kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, intubation and deadly VAP (ventilator associated pneumonia) due to the ventilator.

It is what we did by locking off beds to the population designated as ‘COVID only beds’ (so no treatment for chronic conditions), by the collateral effects of the lockdowns, by the denial of any possible treatments that could be of benefit (low risk, safe, effective, repurposed) and by the devastating medical management (see paragraph above) by our doctors and hospitals etc. Most, 90%, died due to the latter.

In confronting man-made created crisis in March 2020 and certainly by the summer of 2020, we had in our arsenal (yet failed to capitalize upon) a combination of i) strongly protecting (double- and triple-down protection) the elderly high-risk persons in nursing homes and similar congregated settings as we do usually given elderly have compromised ‘immuno-senescence’ immune systems that cannot build effective immune responses, not even to vaccines and why flu and COVID vaccines could have never worked in elderly ii) use of effective public service announcements on who is at risk and how to mitigate the risk iii) allowing the low-risk portion of the population (most persons in populations) to live daily lives with no lockdowns or constraints and with sensible reasonable precautions, allowing them to get infected naturally and harmlessly given their low risk of severe illness or death and iv) use of early outpatient drug treatment (sequenced antivirals, corticosteroids, and anti-clotting drugs) in high risk populations and EARLY on in sequelae (not later as ineffective), younger persons with comorbid conditions, and obese persons.

If they did what I describe above and they are doing it as we speak, then it is a crime against humanity. People must be executed for this as they should be for what they did in COVID fraud. So, what do we do?

1)recognize the fraud fake PCR manufactured COMING pandemic telling you everyone has it and there is risk of asymptomatic spread

2)DO NOT take any mRNA gene injections, it will kill you, it will subvert your immune system; this is your decision and at the least base it on benefits vs risks calculus

3)such a fraud fake pathogen will not kill healthy in society, and it should not and if they engineered it to do this, then again, we hang these people high.

4)these pharma and vaccine and deepstate and medical doctors and CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID etc. criminals will bring it to get you to take the vaccine out of fear by killing elderly high-risk persons. This is their plan.

5)Make an informed choice.

6)It is here that we will depend on POTUS Trump to stop this insanity, stop the mRNA vaccine in its tracks, and get his alphabet agency heads e.g. FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS etc. to come clean about the hoax and stand up against any moves to lock society down in any manner, not even ‘focused protection’ as this is a given, and to stop the mRNA ‘new and improved’ gene injection from being disseminated.

All to get you to be in fear to take the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. death shot.

It will be up to you this time to say NO!

They have no problem killing elderly via the created deadly virus/pathogen, to get you to take the new and improved mRNA.

Will you take it? The question is, how deadly will be the pathogen they are creating in the lab? Will it kill low-risk people? We know that the Malone mRNA vaccine for COVID did not and cannot work. It is and will be deadly. It will continue to be so. The mRNA-LNP platform and transfection system cannot work, cannot protect the upper airways and will end is deaths. As it has now. You will be taking something that did not work and still cannot work (cannot reach the respiratory mucosal lining as prior, cannot induce respiratory mucosal antibodies and immune response where it is needed), yet, as is now, would be deadly. No benefit.

What would be the value added?

Importantly, the requisite clinical studies e.g. randomized placebo-controlled trials, at least double blinded, were never done with proper research methods (long duration of follow-up, large sample size, powered suitably to detect meaningful differences, baseline balance, no stopping early for benefit, accounting for all patients entering the studies, proper statistical methods to adjust for residual known and unknown confounders, suitable patient-important outcomes e.g. death, ICU, severe outcomes, hospitalization and NOT antibody titer levels as an indication of immunity, NO immuno-bridging pseudo-science created methods, no significant patient loss/attrition etc.) statistical analysis, free of bias and material conflicts of interest that would have given us an answer. No cost-effective analyses. No ethical debate. No proper safety studies, no carcinogenicity, no teratogenicity, no toxicology studies etc. were done. We have none as to these deadly Malone et al. mRNA injections. This is just a basic flavor of the failed research that Pfizer and Moderna engaged in that they submitted to FDA for EUA.

(100) The mRNA technology gene-based vaccines should have NEVER ever been considered, the technology had never been proven safe! POTUS Trump was WRONG with Operation Warp Speed (OWS), it killed! Lockdowns

