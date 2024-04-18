New CEO of NPR is nothing short of a loon, batshit crazy, this Ms. Katherine Maher with pronouns coming out of her arse, I agree with Elon Musk "This person is a crazy racist!"
On X: "As someone with cis white mobility privilege"; Now NPR sinks deeper into sewer, suspends veteran journalist Uri Berliner who called out anti-TRUMP reporting on NPR (Tyler Durden ZeroHedge)
Excellent article and bold reporting by ZeroHedge’s Tyle Durden:
Start here:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘Instead Of Introspection, NPR Suspends Veteran Journalist Who Called Out Partisan Trainwreck
‘According to Berliner, "An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America."
Berliner says that NPR went sideways when Donald Trump rose to power, as "what began as tough, straightforward coverage of a belligerent, truth-impaired president veered toward efforts to damage or topple Trump’s presidency."
What's more, NPR "hitched our wagon" to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who "became NPR's guiding hand, it's ever-present muse."
By my count, NPR hosts interviewed Schiff 25 times about Trump and Russia. During many of those conversations, Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion. The Schiff talking points became the drumbeat of NPR news reports. -Uri Berliner via The Free Press
And now, Berliner has been suspended.
This should come as no surprise, after people began digging into new CEO Katherine Maher's own overt bias in woke diatribes she's been spewing on X, including calling herself "someone with cis white mobility privilege" and other nonsense.’
"Senior @NPR editor @uberliner has been suspended from the public radio network he's served for 25 years after sharing concerns about bias in The Free Press," the outlet tweeted.’
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Self-hating libtard (they all are) that wants to destroy America.
Brother Malcolm warned us of this long ago.
I read the article by Berliner, it was simply stunning-but with more individuals with a set of moral standards - there are more sharp reversals from an entrenched criminal media-