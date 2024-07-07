Diddy is a thug, was always….rapist….but he is protected for he pays people….do not be afraid women, stand up…stand up for your women…now!

So Combs is your thug? Your homie? So, you go silent? You women have zero credibility now! Don’t bring no abuse shit by us anymore (brutal, should be punished with death IMO for the perp), only when you have stones to stand up against low life animals like Combs, and can understand that a Jewish woman in a cave for over 200 days raped and sodomized daily by HAMAS animals, is the same as a white or black woman in US or elsewhere…woman to woman…and can defend the Jewish woman and girl too….when you can do that, bring that shit by people like me again...until then, you have zero credibility!

Who did Combs buy off? Which police? Which aspect of Justice? You people are as low life as he…not shame on you, we want pox on your damn homes…and you suffer some maladies. I have written about this, see below and some said why can’t I be easier on the brother…what? easier on the brother? this ain’t no brother, this is a woman beater, a rapist a feral medieval thug animal who should be jailed for life and beaten in jail, get what he deserves. The videos are clear, there is no trial here, just justice.

‘Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team was notified last week by federal authorities in the Southern District of New York that he is a subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to two sources familiar with Combs' ongoing legal troubles.

The same sources confirmed that a federal grand jury is hearing evidence as part of the investigation but there is no indication that charges are imminent.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment. Combs' lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.’

see my prior stack:

Sean Combs is the subject of a federal criminal investigation (nbcnews.com)

oh spare us you thug, now you find Jesus?

