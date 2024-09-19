Now is the Time for a Ban on all mRNA and DNA Vaccines and Treatments (substack.com)

‘Blood money—noun–1: money obtained at the cost of another’s life.

Moderna has just announced that they are doing clinical trials on their new mRNA heart attack shot that is delivered directly into the damaged heart muscle. This is despite the fact that mRNA/DNA treatments and platforms have never been approved except for emergency use, and since the pandemic is declared over, the emergency use is supposed to automatically cease.

Many are calling for the cancellation of any mandates requiring adults or children to be given COVID mRNA “vaccines,” which are experimental, toxic, and unapproved injections. Karen Kingston is one of the bravest who has led the calls for stopping the toxic mRNA injections.1

We wholeheartedly agree and thank her for the critical data she has provided. The information about the damaging effects gathered to date bolsters calling for a ban on mRNA injections and mRNA platforms and highlights how deadly these toxic shots are.2 There are a number of deadly or life-changing adverse events that can arise from the shots, including:

*blood clotting,3

*the emergence of aggressive cancers,4

*infertility and fetal disasters,5,6,7

*Newborn and infant complications from breast milk,8

*neurological disorders,9

*shedding of the mRNA to other persons.10

*episodes of “died suddenly11,12

*increase in population death rates13

For decades the vaccine establishment has been seeking the motherlode ⏤ the ultimate goal ⏤ a universal vaccine. This universal vaccine has been described as a universal flu vaccine. Now National Institute of Health (NIH) has announced that an mRNA platform is going to be used to deliver a universal “vaccine” for flu. The mRNA technology and platform are the “technology [that] had been used for some of the vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.”14

The difference with this universal flu “vaccine” is that the mRNA delivery platform would be loaded with mRNAs “for a key virus protein called hemagglutinin (HA) from all 20 influenza types.” The prepared mRNA is “packaged in protective fatty nanoparticles” (the platform).

In the fall of 2019, the vaccine industry had a meeting that seemed to beg for the COVID crisis. The participants were bemoaning how long approval takes for new vaccines to be moved to market.

The moderator asked, “Why don’t we blow the system up? Obviously, we can’t just turn off the spigot on the system we have and then say, ‘hey, everyone in the world should get this new vaccine we haven’t given to anyone yet.’ But there must be some way….”

The vaccine establishment says…there must be some way ‘to blow the system up?” and poof! Two months later, Sars-CoV-2 arrived.15 Then with the declaration of a pandemic emergency, the system for drug approval, meant to protect all of us, the citizens of the US and the potential patients, was completely overturned.

Now the dream of the vaccine industry is coming true with the development of the “universal flu vaccine” being developed through NIH. And this is only one of a long line of new products being imagined and developed using mRNA technology.

The problem? The mRNA technology and delivery platform are killing a great many people and maiming many more. We need a ban on all uses of mRNA and DNA platforms and mRNA and DNA substances for use in humans, animals and through any other delivery systems (such as through foods) until their safety and efficacy can truly be determined. There have already been too many life-altering serious injuries and deaths.

God willing, bans will be implemented. This will not be an easy win.

Unbelievable wealth is accruing as the COVID vaccines are administered. And there is a promise of more wealth as other mRNA and DNA applications and platforms are rolled out.

This is blood money.16 It is past time for a ban.

Primary author Ginger Ross Breggin. She and her husband, Peter R. Breggin MD, are the authors of the bestselling new book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD. Over 120,000 sold.

Find us at Twitter: @WeAreThePrey @GingerBreggin

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

