Now that we know it can be done, can someone or an agency or law enforcement or an IT expert use your cellphone, pager, laptop, electronic device & blow it up to harm, kill you? Yesterday, we know YES
Now think about that....the implications of what we saw yesterday...no time in history has mankind discovered something and not used it for bad...this capacity in the wrong hands places ALL of us at
risk…in effect, this was a new 9/11 for us, the world changed irreversibly yesterday…we are all at risk if a bad actor decides to take us out with our electronic device…???commercial planes are now at risk? Is it not? We have opened a new Pandora’s box…the implications are staggering. Air travel for one. I hope that this technology is not available for many. I am fascinated yet frightened by the implications.
I understand the intent yet in going there, what did we unleash???
Your comments? Thoughts?
Think of what they could do with AirPods (those cigarette looking weird earphones seen hanging on the sides of people's faces). Stereo 'destruction'. Maybe this news will cut in to the sales of the non-branded type of electronics and counterfeits, pushing more profits to the mega companies. As for any device with a decent sized lithium battery, once the battery is punctured, it can result in a runaway chemical reaction. There is a company, Enovix, working on architecture to stop that from happening, but it could be a year or two before consumers have access to that tech. In the mean time, people are at the mercy of their smart phones and what may or may not be in it already...
With the nature of those in control in Washington D.C. and elsewhere we are in the gravest of danger when those in charge can convince members of the general public that Donal Trump is so absolutely dangerous that they must go out and attempt to assassinate him. If Donald Trump is not elected and confirmed as president, then there will absolutely be no American free republic.