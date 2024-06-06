Malmö, Sweden, a very dangerous place, many ‘NO-GO’ zones where police even cannot enter, over-run by islamist jihadist shariah gangs. That is what Obama and Biden have sought to do to America.

It is why we need Trump, and why 45 must close the borders and deport every single illegal came in under Biden and Obama and prior Obama and Biden, as well as Bush etc.

Every one for among them, there are killers, jihadists, bombers, stabbers, rapists…gang rapists…

‘There is something terrible happening in Sweden, and for some strange reason it seems like most of the media is refusing to talk about it.

Before the covid pandemic, I used to report a lot on the increasing crime that was happening in Sweden. I have been warning for many years about the rape crisis in Sweden, and I was constantly ignored. Even worse, people on the left attacked me for it, or tried to come up with some kind of excuse to try and explain away the issue.

Sadly I was correct in my warnings. The problem has only gotten worse in Sweden. It was really bad already back in 2017. Now it has somehow managed to get even worse.

Sweden has seen an upward trend in the rape statistics for a long time now. Actually, not even an upward trend. More like an absolute skyrocket in the worst way possible.

In the year of 1975, Sweden had 421 reported rapes for the whole year. Fast forward to 2021 and that same number has gone up to a shocking 9 668.’