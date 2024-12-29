I predict not one drug, or vaccine can pass a proper assessment of the methods and statistical analysis and decision-making by FDA, NIH, HHS, CDC etc. All of these agencies are so corrupted and inept, they should be burnt to the ground, moved out of their routine campuses. Place in Northern Alaska or on Alcatraz The ROCK.

I will do the assessments for free, it is my expertise. I review papers submitted to medical journals, the methods and statistics. I know a few like me who will help. And once they cannot pass assessment, we remove from market. I guarantee most will show that they are ineffective, no difference when compared to placebo or nothing, and actually harmful and deadly.