On RFK Jr.'s confirmation (HHS) & Makary (FDA) as well as NIH (Bhattacharya), I call on them to initiate instantly, a re-examination of all studies & decisions the FDA made to approve drugs & vaccines
All, not just COVID related era, all; I sense all of the drugs and vaccines approved, once allowed a proper forensic examination of all of the research and evidence as part of FDA approval, will FAIL
I predict not one drug, or vaccine can pass a proper assessment of the methods and statistical analysis and decision-making by FDA, NIH, HHS, CDC etc. All of these agencies are so corrupted and inept, they should be burnt to the ground, moved out of their routine campuses. Place in Northern Alaska or on Alcatraz The ROCK.
I will do the assessments for free, it is my expertise. I review papers submitted to medical journals, the methods and statistics. I know a few like me who will help. And once they cannot pass assessment, we remove from market. I guarantee most will show that they are ineffective, no difference when compared to placebo or nothing, and actually harmful and deadly.
77.3 million Americans voted for Trump (I'm one of them). This means 77.3 million Americans want Trump to succeed in his missions.
In order to accomplish these missions, he needs the strong team he has assembled for his administration. This requires as many of the 77.3 million Trump voters as possible to contact their senators and demand they confirm RFK, Jr and all other appointees.
I sent messages to my two senators through their websites; this took 4 minutes total. It doesn't matter that both are Democrats. The more voices senators hear demanding they confirm Trump's picks, the more pressure they will feel.
Imagine tens of millions of Americans sending this message to their senators. Imagine the enormous impact this will have.
Starting immediately with their snake oil bio-weapon after halting its distribution and use pending further detailed investigation. Although not a drug or vaccine the Covid testing device that was used with escalated amplification to deliberately increase the Globalists required number of positive tests should be fully investigated for its deliberate misuse and ceased to be used until clarification is given on its correct use or total future ban.