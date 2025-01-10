Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/tritorch

These beasts, they are normalizing heart attacks due to the Malone et al. mRNA clot shot:

Children Having Heart Attacks - The New Demented Normal

Start TriTorch here:

[Note from TriTorch: good news everyone, I have been invited for an interview with Iron Will to discuss the Demons Disguised as Guardians article on January 7th at 12pm ET:

Will is a serious professional. If the Demon’s article can go viral we may just have something that can make a difference here. The interviewer said his videos get up to 300,000 views. We can win this fight, we just need to raise enough awareness that school councils are stormed like the beaches of Normandy. Civics to the rescue!

Now onto the 4th article in the tritorch.com revision series.]

The COVID Clot-Shots: Safe For Pensons & Euthanasia Only

It takes exponentially more energy to cover for a lie than it does to tell the truth. The bigger the lie, the more astronomical the amount energy is required to sustain it. Eagle eyed readers will notice that this immutable law of nature is on full display throughout this article as the powers that shouldn't be attempt to cover for and explain away the catastrophic COVID-19 injection damage.

All the doctors going along with this overt genocide will inevitably pay a price for it. To summarize a recent video:

What the Hippocratic Oath has devolved into: First do no harm to my mortgage, career, license & registration, salary, holidays, private schooling for my kids, my reputation, and my yacht.

300,000 UK doctors all believed the nonsense government COVID narrative, and now think that kids having strokes is perfectly normal? Not a chance. But 300,000 of them went - and are going - along with it. God is watching the massive harm being caused by their shut wide eyes and fat pocketbooks.

The Dance of Death Deception

Try Vaccination — It never will hurt you, For Vaccination has this one great virtue: Should it injure or kill you whenever you receive it, We all stand prepared to refuse to believe it. —From a circular signed "The Doctors", 1876

The powers that shouldn't be are going all in to program us to believe that healthy children and young adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been normal. Here are some of the reprehensible studies and headlines they are fabricating to achieve that perception:

And now the NIH is Blaming Anti-Vaxxors for Vaccine Damage and Death:

Dramatic Increase in Athlete On Field Deaths

In March of 2021 - just as the COVID vaccine roll-out was spreading like poison-fire - a study was submitted to the BMJ which claimed that exercise could increase the risk of heart attacks:

As anyone who has been paying attention for the past two years could tell you, the COVID vaccines cause massive heart attacks on a large scale. One reason that might be is because according to Dr. Andreas Noack - Europe’s now deceased Leading Carbon Expert - they contain nanoscale razors which shred your heart from the inside:

Dr. Noack - who died suddenly from a heart attack within 72 hours after giving the above lecture - claimed that regular people who exercise (see above study and video), and especially athletes are far more prone to falling victim to these razors than sedentary folks because their blood flow increases dramatically while exerting themselves which causes the razors to slice and dice their internal organs with far greater efficiency. [Hmm, so they’re eliminating the strongest and healthiest among us first, eh? I wonder why that could be. —tri]

And so, to cover for this novel old idea that deaths during play are not new and are normal, right on cue, the British Heart Foundation releases an incredibly dark and disturbing advertisement making it seem as if children dropping dead while playing sports is just your average everyday occurrence. But never fear—they somehow knew this was coming, even though its rarely ever happened before, and are already riding to the rescue. Lucky us. I wonder how much they’ll charge for such benevolence?

The Waltz of Treachery - Welcome Monsieur Sit Yourself Down, And Meet the Best Lifekeeper in Town

And so now, with studies like the one mentioned above, along with out-of-left-field warnings like this:

And this:

And wouldn't you know it young adults are now prone to sudden-death sex:

They are trying to pre-program us to accept the ludicrous notion that kids and healthy active adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been 100% normal, and no way no how has anything to do with the billions of Covid doses they jammed into the arms of millions of people. It’s this that, that, those, these, and this. But anything but this:

Indeed, from now on, apparently, both the heating climate and colder weather will be causing a noteworthy increase in heart attacks in children and babies:

Look around, these studies are desperately trying to convince you: The world is just so much more dangerous now than it was before 2020. Yes it is, but not for the nonsense reasons they are suggesting. Be sure not to nap, sleep, snore, get sunlight, exercise, breath, or pass your school exams kids:

In Summary

The NIH, CDC, and FDA have made it so strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, and death are normalized standard expectations since the injection was rolled out.



All in the name of preventing coughs, sneezes, fever, and sniffles.



In case someone hasn't caught on yet: mankind is the disease they are trying to eradicate.



There are many more examples of this heart attack normalization pre-programming here. We cannot let them get away with covering-up their genocide like this. Please share this article to get the word out—Outside of divine intervention, only stampedes of aware righteous outrage directly to your local “lawmakers” can stop this monstrous evil in its tracks, and I’m pretty sure Jesus is hoping we’ll solve this nihilistic sickness on our own. He did imbue us with such power, after-all, and likely for a good reason. Lets go to work.

Personal Note from TriTorch (01/02/25)

As some of you know, I suffered an attack in late September - due to work just like this article - that locked me in a hospital for 7 days and when I emerged, found myself jobless and evicted. If any of you are so kind to donate, to help me get back on my feet, I would be sincerely grateful.

Please accept my apologies for asking for help. They knocked me into a deep dark hole, and I am struggling very hard to get out. Any help you can give, no matter how small, is gratefully appreciated, and will enter you into the drawing for the flash drive!

piece on pedophilia

TriTorch:

‘We’ll Get Them Through Their Children

Key Tenet to this Article: Pedophiles go where the children are.’

‘Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland

Mercilessly Defiling Society at its Base: The Next Generation’

‘[Note from TriTorch: Hello good folks, this will likely be a very difficult read. After all, when you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares into you. And this is the abyss. Unmoor your boats and put a tight grip on your millstones, ladies and gentlemen. You will need them. They are sadistically bursting the dam of morality that holds back the tides of unchecked evil.

You’re going to have to get off the bench and in your school board’s face to solve this. As Reasonable Horses put it: “As promising as the Trump admin appears, secular cultures that rot from the bottom up do not magically heal from the top down.”

It is our duty to heal this from the bottom up. Outside of divine intervention, no one is coming to these precious childrens’ rescue, except us. To my fellow Christian readers, a new friend recently mentioned that, “prayer is the most powerful weapon in our arsenal against evil”, and I agree, but prayer that isn’t fortified with action is far more likely to be a toothless tiger. Our choices are to either sit on the bench and wait for armageddon or jump into the fray and do our best to thwart it. Which course do you think God prefers? To wield your valor or to run and cower?

After reading please take a look at the author’s note at the end.]

Ramming the Overton Window Hellish Places it Should Never Go

Timeline of how deviant behavior becomes normalized a step at a time:

We’ll Get Them Through Their Children

Key Tenet to this Article: Pedophiles go where the children are.

A pattern that you will notice if you stare into this abyss long enough is that if an organization claims to exist to protect, educate, or house children, then that organization has more than likely devolved into a predator front and is using their stated purpose to gain total access to the most vulnerable among us. This applies to UNICEF and the WHO as well as you will soon see.



How far will we let them go before we launch them like a rocket right back to the hell they slithered out of? The evil that follows is boundless. If there is one thing sacred in society it’s our children. They are innocent, naive, and impressionable and must be protected at all costs. Full stop. And they are currently being assaulted and corrupted from every angle.

Here we go. Buckle your seat belt.

The Road to All Out Ruin

Here are the World Health Organization’s revised sex education guidelines for 0-4 years of age. A common initial tactic for pedophiles to loosen up their victims is to first talk to them about their private parts, but the WHO blows right past that and jumps straight into ‘early childhood masturbation’. If any teacher follows these guidelines and shatters the trust of a classroom environment along with the sacred teacher student relationship they should immediately be strung up by their toes, and here the WHO outright recommends injecting this depravity directly into the curriculum of children during their most vulnerable years. If this doesn’t scream to you that the devil himself is buckled into the driver’s seat of this s—show, I do not know what would:

Once groomed from ages 0-4 with masturbation and “homework” assignments…

…children will then be seasoned enough to kick it up all the way to sexual consent by age 5:

A primary objective of this nightmare transformation is to get rid of and delegitimize age-of-consent laws by pretending little kids are actually “little adults”, mature enough to decide anything for themselves, so that when they are raped by actual adults its “consensual”. That’s what this is about: legalizing child trafficking and granting unhindered, all access backstage passes, to children. This will destroy society at its base: the next generation.

Here an ACLU lawyer argues that children as young as two know whether they are trans or not, and that castrating them is their choice (thanks to

YourUnclePedro

for sending this in):

And so while they reclassify children as mature adults and break down the barriers to pedophilia in the classroom, pedophilic crimes and child protections laws will then be disintegrated because the thought process will degrade to, “well if it’s consensual, it isn’t rape”, as is already being done in California:

As well as Colorado where predators that purchase 1 to 5 year old children for sex get probation. Efforts to give harsher penalties were blocked on the logic that the predators are victims themselves:

Back in the classroom: Now that consent has been established and many children have no doubt already been raped by their teachers: Moving further up the age range we have the WHO directing educators to discuss these sexual experiences with their 9-12 year old victims because by this time - if we do not end this insanity soon - this sickness will belong right at home in a classroom that was once presumably supposed to be educating children with reading, writing, and arithmetic rather than teachers inducing sex with them which is exactly where this will lead and is specifically designed to lead. There is no way back from black holes like this once they get a foothold, and if we abide this bottomless evil it will march us directly into Sodom and Gomorrah 2.0.

Goodbye architects, engineers, artists, and philosophers, hello academia engineered 8 year old child predators raping six month old babies:

When pedophiles rape children, the assault typically opens with a conversation just like the one the vile WHO representatives are having with two 9 year olds about “playing with their dick”, sex, orgasms, and clitorises from this Teaching Children to Masturbate seminar in the following video. If nothing is done to stop this, it will be the same conversations reprobate “educators” will be having with your children behind locked and restricted school doors:

Raping children ruins their mind and potential and transforms them into child predators themselves. The miscreants pushing this agenda know that very well—the goal of this is obviously the destruction of western civilization. So, as if right on cue, Berlin is now installing masturbation rooms in their daycares:

Think America is immune? Think again, the cancer has spread to the home of the brave as well: here an assistant principle from Gainsville Florida argues that pornography is good in class for grades K thru 5. If this wretch wasn’t fired and immediately booked with charges after this testsmony, we are in serious trouble:

From that assistant principle’s degenerate attitude you can draw a straight line to this debased Ohio school where they are teaching their impressionable 5th graders that there is, no speed limit on masturbation:

Teachers are also leading the charge to destigmatize pedophilia. Here one scolds some children in her class when they call pedophiles pedophiles rather than MAPs or ‘miner attracted persons’. She was thankfully fired:

This is where the LGBTQ movement has been leading us all along. Luckily many lesbian and gays have caught on that their cause has been hijacked by utterly depraved child molesters and are speaking up and forming groups fight back against this slide into total ruin (many do not want to have their reputations linked and dragged through the heinous mud of pedophilia). Some parents have had enough as well. Here a fed up mother takes us all to school on how to handle this sickness in the classroom:

The son’s marvelous pride of his warrior mom in that video is the only type of rainbow pride that belongs in schools. Did you notice they put the pride flag over the map? Schools are degrading into indoctrination factories for the New World Disorder. Here a WEF spokesman admits normalizing LGBTQ is their agenda:

(Much more information on this insidious subversion, here)

After Those Dumpster Fire Revelations, Its Time to Smile

How to handle all of this fresh hell? A mayor from Ohio gives us the lesson we all need:

“Resign or be arrested and charged”, mic drop, roaring applause? Oh my my, oh hell yes! Send this message across America and then the world: teachers, school boards, and the NGOs pushing this civilization shattering itinerary, you’ve just been put on notice!

Spiritual Wickedness in High Places

It is no exaggeration to say that this article could have easily been ten times as long as what it ended up being. Extensive research down this rabbit hole has been done on my part and like a megalopolis sewer system, this sickness just wends its way on and on and on and on. To say this author acquired PTSD from this nightmare excavation would probably not be far from the truth. Children are pure potential - for good or evil - and hurting and/or corrupting them is basically the most heinous crime that can be found on my moral compass.

Our progeny are uncut diamonds of promise. Where adults lead, filled with faith and trust, they innocently and naively follow. This stewardship is an enormous and sacred responsibility for us to shoulder. We must therefore always strive to steer their ships straight and true.

We now know the horrific destination to which the WHO wants to spirit them. But those degenerates are hardly the masters of our childrens’ fate—that’s on us. Meanwhile their fate will involve firing squads should we meet this challenge.

You can dig further into this sewer yourself by visiting this vast library of information (I built it over the past four years), but be warned, it is not for the faint of heart, and, there is already more than enough information right here to alert you to the clear and present dangers we are facing and need to immediately tackle.

This last list is an assortment of evidence of how they are check-marking this abhorrent checklist and how pedophiles have infiltrated various children’s venues (disney, nickelodeon, drag queen story hour).

They are trying to warp attitudes surrounding this most base of crimes and the mentally deranged criminals who commit them by warping language and definitions of age-old terms thereby corrupting our thoughts about child rape. This is being done for the same reason words were being destroyed in 1984.

Below you will find that they are working night and day to shred the norms of sexual propriety from every conceivable angle. There are many very sick people in positions of great power and influence, and they mean business. It’s far past time for us to meet fire with fire and evict & convict them.

The Degeneracy Continuum

More WHO sex ed guidelines for young children:

Disney's been broadcasting their true nature for decades, and because they do a lot of work with children, where they go, the pedophiles follow:

Finally: Drag Queen Story Hour, The Shocking Yet Obvious Truth

Drag Queen: What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you respect and admire them so much? Keep your kids away from us. We perform for adults:

Hideous Drag Queen teaches very young innocent children to simulate sex (twerk) during storytime:

Conclusion

If you found this nauseating to read, just try to imagine what researching and writing it was like.

It goes without saying that no matter the costs we collectively cannot allow this madness to unfold—it will destroy these childrens’ minds and ultimately wreck civilization.

Go to your school board meetings even if you do not have kids - if you fail to attend and stand and deliver this is going to ricochet on you like a shot from a gun - and give them hell.

Who are we as a society if we fail to protect the most vulnerable? And where will such inexcusable inaction take us? Only where we deserve to go, and that won’t be anywhere we want to be. Remember:

Personal Note from TriTorch

In late September I was the victim of a extensive attack that left me jobless and homeless. This assault was directly linked to my research and work on Substack and various other places around the web.

This work has always been free, and I demonetized my Substack, Out Here On the Perimeter, last December to keep within the spirit of doing my part to make the world a better place, not for money, but for a brighter future.

Unfortunately, now I am homeless and am very much in need of any support you can give, either through subscribing here or these channels:

