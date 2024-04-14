ONLY Trump (45) can destroy Trump, NO ONE else! No media, no one, he holds all the cards for he created a bond, a connection between the public, his supporters & himself over 50 years in the making
see my prior substack; the bond is unbreakable ONLY by Trump and if he does something to anger his base; only he; it is remarkable; a love affair; 50 years old...strong! an 80-90 million standing army
(100) Trump's love affair & illegal deportation: 1)the media did not create Trump as it does most & thus can destroy most, it is Trump & the public that CREATED Trump (45) & so the media CANNOT destroy 45, (substack.com)
Trump began the Great Awakening in 2015/16. It continued as he accomplished many good things for America, while under constant attack by Dems and corrupt Republicans, both of the UniParty.
He is a populist. He was beyond their ability to corrupt him. We have seen that our Republic was overthrown by these criminals in 2020, with blatant treason. They have no regard for the Rule of Law or the Constitution, as witnessed by the malicious baseless prosecution of Trump in an effort to keep him from becoming President again.
I would say that at least 100 million voters are now behind him. The Biden/Obama regime stand zero chance of "winning". Their only option is a war or fake pandemic to stop the election.
There is danger ahead for Trump in all the lawfare being waged against him. Next week is the first of what could be several criminal trials, all of which are complete bullshit... But there is a danger that 1 of the 91 counts will produce a guilty verdict. Many on the fence voters might get discouraged by something like that without knowing the full and accurate truth, since our media never tells the truth.
The bragg case is a complete joke. The allegation that the payment to a porn star was election interference is flat out wrong. First mr cohen allegedly made that payment from his own funds without Trump's knowledge. Second, Trump started repaying cohen in February of 2017 after Trump had already be sworn in. SO HOW CAN TRUMP'S REPAYMENTS MADE AFTER THE ELECTION AMOUNT TO ELECTION INTERFERENCE? But we have a new your trial in which is 95% blue democrats, so a fair trial is all but impossible. So all it takes is one of the thirty four counts to get a guilty verdict and the danger of an ignorant public could sway the election back to biden. Our job as 'WE THE PEOPLE', has to be to spread the word about the nonsense of these pathetic lawfare prosecutions!