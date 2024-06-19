A 'numbers' game: Outrage & alarm over brutal murder, and over Obama & Biden’s open borders policy; Illegal (Jose Antonio Ibarra) Accused of Murdering Ga. Nursing Student Laken Riley
Pleads Not Guilty, trial expected to take place in fall, concurrent with POTUS election; Laken Riley Murder Suspect Linked to Venezuelan Crime posse; as I have said, if 100% sure, torture & KILL him!
Let me be clear, many Americans, our wives, daughters will be brutally raped and killed by illegals who Obama, Mayorkas, and Biden Inc. allowed into USA…brought into USA.
In Georgia, nursing student Laken Riley met her demise at the hands of Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.
Like Morin, Riley was jogging near her college campus, where Ibarra was unlawfully employed.
He allegedly ambushed Riley, brutally murdering her and breaking her skull, as prosecutors have alleged. Ibarra is now facing murder charges.
The Venezuelan national accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in her death.
A grand jury in early May returned an indictment charging Jose Ibarra, 26, with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and other crimes in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley.
The 10-count indictment accuses Ibarra of hitting the 22-year-old Augusta University College of Nursing student in the head, asphyxiating her and pulling up her clothing with the intent to rape her.
Diego Ibarra – a Venezuelan national and the brother of Jose Antonio Ibarra, the man allegedly behind Riley’s murder – has ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, prosecutors wrote in documents filed on Wednesday, as reported by the New York Post.
While Jose Antonio Ibarra is already in jail for Riley’s murder, his brother appears to have his own list of disturbing crimes under his belt.
we must Draw and quarter him.
This piece of puke will meet what’s coming to him inside those prison walls don’t ya worry Dr. A.
Can’t even imagine one single normal person who would forgive let alone argue this cockroach deserves a trial let alone after what he 👿did🤬and if you do then imagine it were you jogging that day‼️