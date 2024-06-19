Let me be clear, many Americans, our wives, daughters will be brutally raped and killed by illegals who Obama, Mayorkas, and Biden Inc. allowed into USA…brought into USA.

In Georgia, nursing student Laken Riley met her demise at the hands of Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.

Like Morin, Riley was jogging near her college campus, where Ibarra was unlawfully employed.

He allegedly ambushed Riley, brutally murdering her and breaking her skull, as prosecutors have alleged. Ibarra is now facing murder charges.