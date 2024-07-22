failure to protect POTUS Trump, their failures…I sense in the first 5 minutes of the dog and pony hearing that this is and will be bullshit again and a dog and pony show…

one thing is good though that the SS Director said that the assassination attempt on Trump para ‘is the most devastating failure of the SS in American history’…I give her props for this and she then admitted that the SS failed.

OK, we like that, I like her words, but we want to see who is held accountable…this is not the usual ‘oh I was wrong’ but no one pays a price. We want to see heads roll. Do not change this to gun control and AR-15s. This is about an assassination and the pure failure of SS and we wat to know was this deliberate…that is the key issue. Was Trump allowed to be exposed? Was this deliberate. I will give the SS Director space to respond in her hearing before my own opinion as one person for as it seems today, the SS failed and in their failure, caused Trump to be nearly killed.

I admire and respect the SS. The agency is critical. But we have seen across America that many agencies have become political pawns and footballs. SS cannot be one of these. It must be unbiased and have zero room for error.

SS Director did not answer the first question about if there was an agent on top the roof…she then said the shooter building was outside the security perimeter…this IMO seems wrong and needs to be responded to…as to the slant and heat that day…she stated there was a plan to provide ‘overwatch’ but we know that was a breach…

I really do not know what they had this hearing for all she is saying is para ‘I cannot answer that question now as this is an ongoing investigation…I am not going to get into specifics’…

this dog and pony show is ongoing but first 15 minutes of the hearing tells me this is bullshit.