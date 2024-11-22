Ozempic, Wegovy, Semaglutide, these GLP-1 agonists that are for Type II diabetes and used as a WEIGHT loss drug, is very very dangerous! DO NOT be fooled, these drugs have not been assessed as a safe
effective weight loss drug and the evidence is accumulating to show that the side effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists can be catastrophic and the basic weight loss returns in REBOUND even
Is Ozempic tailored for Americans because the pharma thinks that Americans are that lazy, stupid, gullible? Why is lifestyle modifications not sufficient for weight loss? Why can’t we match energy in with energy out? What about moderation and commonsense and a more active lifestyle?
Ozempic also known as Semaglutide, sold under brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, & Mounjaro for weight loss, can be deadly, dangerous & I warn you again! Can cause thyroid cancer, stomach paralysis, suicide
‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC &
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them
Don't be fooled, weight loss drug Ozempic and Wegovy can be devastating, serious side effects study shows! Be warend! Like Jenny Craig & Weight Watchers etc., you are sold a bag of deceit! Pancreas
Ozempic will HARM you! Wegovy...DO NOT touch it! DO NOT! DO NOT use this as a weight loss drug, do not touch it! The pharmaceutical is being the typical murderers money-hungry beast it is, they WILL
The Gila monster's venom contains a hormone called exendin-4 that's similar to the human hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1):
GLP-1: A hormone in the digestive tract that increases insulin production in the pancreas
Exendin-4: A hormone in the Gila monster's saliva that mimics the effects of GLP-1
Ozempic has a boxed warning, also known as a "black box warning", which is the FDA's most serious safety warning. The warning is due to the potential for Ozempic to cause serious or life-threatening side effects, including:
Thyroid tumors, including cancer
Pancreatitis
Kidney failure
Gallbladder disease
Changes in vision
Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)
Allergic reactions
The FDA advises patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN2) to avoid Ozempic
Other side effects of Ozempic include: Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Constipation, and Stomach pain
There is also a dark side of Ozempic that goes beyond the physical side effects. There have been several reports of suicidal behavior. The higher doses of semaglutide come with warnings for suicidal behavior and thinking, and the FDA recommends that prescribers monitor their patients for suicidal thoughts and behaviors if they are taking this drug.4
Unfortunately, using Ozempic for weight loss comes from societal pressures and diet culture promoting weight reduction and smaller body sizes. This media contributes to the perpetuation of weight bias, weight stigma, and body shaming. This message can be very triggering and damaging for individuals suffering from eating disorders and for those in recovery from their eating disorders
Some weight loss drugs that were pulled off the market include:
Fenfluramine and dexfenfluramine: These drugs were pulled from the market in 1997 after reports of heart valve damage. The drugs were part of the combination diet pill fen-phen, which also contained phentermine.
Phenylpropanolamine: This drug was pulled from the market in 1998 after reports of strokes.
Leptin: This drug was pulled from the market in 1999 due to limited weight loss.
Ephedrine/Caffeine & Herbal Ma Huang: This drug was pulled from the market in 2003 after reports of heart attacks and strokes.
Sibutramine: This drug was pulled from the market in the United States and Europe after reports of major adverse cardiovascular events.
Meridia: This drug was pulled from the market due to safety concerns.
Acomplia: This drug was pulled from the market due to safety concerns
My wife was on Mounjaro for about a year. Was never even slightly overweight to begin with but I guess fell into the pressure of bullshit celebrities loosing a bunch of weight and touting these drugs. I told her from day 1 it's gotta be bad for her. Never knew exactly why but if they are pushing it as hard as they are, u know it can't be good! She finally stopped them last month. Thank God. Not to mention, we paid out of pocket for the shit every month. Nearly $1,200 a pop