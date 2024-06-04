petzanpz is a subscriber on my substack & in response to a prior stack wrote this & it echoes my sentiments 100%, the left, Biden INC., Garland et al. in their actions signal that they want Trump (45)
dead, killed, & I argue his family, his children, former FLOTUS etc., anyone named Trump & this is why we get him back to the WH so that he can lay waste to them legally! thank you petzanpz!
They are moving to have Trump killed now! You would be a fool not to realize that & think about this world you leave for your kids…it’s that world they will live in, you democrats, you Republicans, you independents, when I do not like you or approve of you or disagree with you, I can use powers at my disposal to rid of you! All who laugh now will cry in time…the law if physics is indeed the law of life, in that all things MUST be equal…
‘Garland did authorize deadly force. It all ties in. They convict Trump, strip him of his Secret Service detail and send him to prison. Anyone who can't see it is blind. The Supreme Court must overturn this bullshit conviction before July 11.’
I think the primary focus of the Mar Largo raid was to obtain documents related to the illegal spying that was done on Trump but if he was there and was killed all the better.
It is not always easy to find the right patsy for these murders, as they normally like to have someone to blame that works for their agendas. But he obviously is at high risk.
In any event, the government of the USA is failing and has past the Event Horion. THat is why there is such an interest in starting a hot war with Russia, but it won't work.
I don't think we will have to wait too much longer for the full collapse ala the USSR.
Garland, Merrick Garland, what in bloody hell is that abomination? Ugly as sin inside and out, a walking dead head hoodlum, a waste of air and skin.