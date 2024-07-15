Do not forget innocent 50 year old Corey Comperatore, Steve Bannon, and Peter Navarro…the former the real actual victim of the Trump shooting yesterday. We grieve for the family of Corey and may his soul rest in peace and may they find solace that he is on his way to heaven! A real hero!

All the bad things they have done to America and to you POTUS Trump, so much wrong, charges, all corrupted fake fraud so no dice, no ‘back down’…what does it mean for Trump to ‘tone down’, these leftist fuckers are the ones, Biden et al. who called Trump evil and Hitler and destroyer of democracy, said put him in your bull’s eye and cross-hairs…so they are the ones to come bearing gifts…fuck them…business as usual…

Sir do not forget the crisis we are in as to what Biden et al. did with the illegals and border and placing us at risk, where our wives and daughters are at risk of rape and murder (as they have been already).

You trying to tell me the FBI will investigate the assassination attempt? Give me a break, that is like the CIA investigating the FBI, or Obama investigating Eric Holder…or Weinstein investigating Epstein…

Have no mercy POTUS Trump, none on them…punish them legally…using all Justice levers….a proper AG…they had none on you yesterday…they sought to kill you Sir….had the bullet shifted, had the wind blown differently just a bit, they would have killed you on the spot and Biden and Obama and Harris and all of them have blame and your blood on their hands…they tried too by ensuring the roof had NO coverage…standing down the Secret Service…how is that possible? a perfect line of sight for the shooter?…INSANE…

come on man!

have no mercy for your role is to regain power to burn them and DC to the floor, take it down to the studs, close most government agencies and start America over…close most alphabets, all health agencies, all corrupted…relocate all outside DC that you bring back…but start by burning all down to the ground…and salt the earth where some stood like FDA and NIH and NIAID and CDC…

let them accept responsibility and show us real change…and when Biden made the speech tonight, it was pure baloney nonsense. It is the policies of Biden INC. that are devastating to USA…

Now the one question I have is that how is possible an assassin got on a roof less than 200 yards from you? I also want to know who the hell is this telling your staff to avoid dangerous rhetoric? Is this person insane? It is you that was shot (incidentally talking about the illegal border issues), it was your team under the vicious attacks from the left…your staff….so why would this Republican campaign manager come down on your peoples? Why is it us to back up? No way! This is the typical weak knee wobbly pusillanimous crap that emboldens the left. We be normal, we are not in the wrong here!

They are asking to ‘dial back’ because they are guilty and know it!

I remind you POTUS Trump these beasts would have killed you yesterday if they could…they missed! Who is and was it that called us MAGA extremists?

I remind you this POTUS Trump and I bold it so that you understand how serious this is and you know, as you were the target but we the people must understand, had they shot you and killed you yesterday, you would be dead today, there would be no call for peace, and then with you gone, they would move on FLOTUS Melania to imprison her, thse fuckers would kidnap your wife, rape her, and kill her…that is the left today…they are the illegals…

they would move to imprison your children, the wonderful Silver Fox Barron, look how handsome and great he has grown under the guidance of FLOTUS Melania, they would murder your children just as how they invoked their nutjob follower to take a hit on you…

They did this Sir, have us divided etc. Not you, they did this! Yes, do all needed as a leader and unify as it can happen, but as a leader…you have nothing to give them…and trust us, we KNOW and we UNDERSTAND…the game…but do not give away the house, do not cow tail to their cowardice for they are pure cowards now, they did wrong and are in trouble…scared of the consequences…there must be accountability, legal proper Justice…

No doubt we want no violence. Yes we want to unify…but we give up nothing…Yes, let us bring the country together…But we want hard Justice…real penance. And we are grateful you said the words ‘fight, fight, fight’…

Tucker Carlson wrote months ago this was coming that they would shoot you…for you cannot win…and if folk go back they would see I was saying they would shoot you now…and they did…go re-read…they will kill you still once they get the chance and will kill your family after they kill you…all this to say, fuck them, this is way past ‘tone down’….they have to be accountable….too many wrongs….we need legal Justice…proper…courts…they started it and they have no terms to make, NOTHING…IMO Biden talked bullshit tonight…this is a battle now for the soul of America and the finish line…they moved to destroy America with a medically mentally unfit man who cannot tie his own shoes and has no clue the day of the week…sitting there as his behind the scenes malevolent people destroy USA…do not forget, Biden is non compos mentis, of no sound mind…we are in trouble…do not take off the gloves Sir…keep the boot on the neck of these fuckers for they have had theirs on your neck and your family’s for 9 years! We got you Sir, lead the fucking way!

Thank God he had mercy on you yesterday, granted you deserved favor and covered you with grace and protections…our Lord…

MAGA! You will live long Sir! Long live you kids, sons, daughters, wonderful wife FLOTUS Melania.

Huge praise for our police and military in USA and even the Secret Service, all our border agents! I believe there is room for an agency like FBI and I DO think many are good but many in that agency are bad now, political, biased…so we have to remake FBI…keep the good, remove the bad…pasture them.

Beautiful speech by FLOTUS Melania and reminded us why she is one of the best if not the best FLOTUS we have had…thank you Sir for having her to represent the good in USA…her speech had content that a FLOTUS should state. I am very proud of her as FLOTUS and she remains FLOTUS.

Remember in V for Vendetta when they attacked him and V took all their shots then raised his head and said ‘MY TURN’….well now it’s YOUR TURN POTUS Trump…and we gots your back!

