MAWA= Make Americans Whole Again!

There are some nods for positions in cabinet I do not necessarily agree with and especially for Health (I do however strongly support RFK Jr. in HHS as lead, best we have had in decades though soon he will need deliver) but again, the decision is a POTUS to make.

In that regard I support them and ask you to also, but we will be watching closely for fundamentally they all work for us the American people. A lot of wrongs were done in the Biden administration that weakened USA and also in the Obama, Bush Jr., Clinton, Bush Sr., even Reagan, and in the Trump’s pandemic response (to the fraud fake PCR created non-COVID matter) as to Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the Malone Bancel Bourla Kariko et al. mRNA transfection vaccine (not a vaccine)…IMO he was badly misled and fooled and he bought lots of it! Tremendous harms due to OWS and the mRNA vaccine and POTUS Trump is not perfect. No one is perfect. But fundamentally a good man, loves America and his flag, his constitution. I do believe that and experienced and witnessed lots of beneficial steps he took in term 1 that the media never gave him credit for. He made mistakes but on balance, he is way better than all those I named prior save Ronaldus Magnus Maximus! Save Abe and George, Trump January 2020 had the best shot of landing on Rushmore. He still has a shot and time, but it is up to him.

It does not matter what we think at this time, his legacy is up to him, and it rests in fulfilling the promises he made and especially as to our borders and he has to make Americans whole again as to the harms of OWS and the mRNA gene vaccines. He has to reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act and rescind that recent PREP Act extension to 2029 (by Becerra). He has to MAWA, Make Americans Whole Again! He has to set up some form of victim compensation fund for those hurt by the OWS lockdowns, school closures, business closures, mandates, and the mRNA transfection gene LNP vaccine. He has to end the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act signed under Raegan. He has to close the borders and mass deport all illegals as he promised to do.

So, many things he promised and has to do, and I think will do, and I trust he will, and I do hold out hope. I do; I really do for we have no option. I think he will deliver and do good and so I wish him the best and peace and success for America wins if he wins! I pray God covers him with safety and his family, his peoples, his government and I extend that wish to all…to have gracious mercy and blessings!

I ask you to give him room, give him space, trust a bit (trust RFK Jr. too), we came this far, so just a little again, and we will be able to judge in time. But have an open trusting mind for now! We will likely be pleasantly surprised!

___

