POTUS Trump listened to the wrong people who deceived him all along, he made a grave mistake with lockdowns & OWS (mRNA vaccines), he must admit to this & correct it, start by reversing LIABILITY
PROTECTION (PREP ACT) so we can sue vaccine makers, medical doctors, health agency officials and agencies, set up victim compensation fund for all those hurt by lockdowns & vaccine, JAIL/HANG many
Hang them high!
Let courts deal with them, and if courts and judges say hang them, we mass hang them!
If Trump is that easily duped he shouldn’t be president. Since he is clinging to his heroic jab he’s suspect to me. I used to support him. Not anymore since the jab. Now I think he’s part of the problem because he is. Trump supporters who are smart enough to know the jab isn’t this miracle he keeps claiming STILL need to SNAP OUT OF IT!!!!
And he’s making the same mistakes…again. If he really wants to win, he has one option. Tulsi Gabbard. He won’t choose her. She bashed the WEF to hell. Trump still has a seat, Ivanka,Stefanik, Cotton, Fauci and on and… He’s a coward with his clot shots