Project Stargate (with mRNA, cancer, AI) is just failed & deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS) on steroids; It's all about making $$ by them getting you to inject mRNA "vaccines" by any means necessary
"Doesn't everyone have some cancer cells or at least dead cancer-related nucleotides circulating in their blood, with a healthy immune system keeping them in check? If AI is used to detect 'cancer,' could this lead to a situation similar to the PCR test issue—where they identify something normal and then push unproven, experimental mRNA treatments for a problem that may not even exist?"
Correct. Which is why I remarked that if the goals of Stargate are achieved, we are **royally** screwed!
As predicted, the masks are coming off. Soon, even a blind person will see where this is heading.