we Americans can handle business, the enemies facing us have lost EVERY battle historically, just go read, they are weak and NOTHING, but they are waging JIHAD, their holy war on us via illegal immigration and breeding us out (see Hamtramck, Michigan, go Dearborn, see Malmo Sweden, see Molenbeek Belgium etc.) and breeding terrorists too…many good ones but many bad among them…Obama and Biden Inc. must get Trump out for he represents the ONLY person who will take it on (and actually Putin)…

Islam, radical islam is our greatest enemy and you do not think about it or see it, but it is behind most if not all that is happening.

The invasion at the border is for a reason…America is FINISHED if the border is not closed and all illegals deported. All. For the last 30 years.

This is where Trump comes in. And the US second 2nd amendment. We need to guard the 2nd and know how and when to use it legally. Ensure our daughters know how to handle a weapon under 2nd, and know how to use it when life is threatened.

It was said…'‘Trump is the only one who stands in the way between “them” and We the People of our One Nation Under God!” that is correct…is it time for we the people to stand up? Yes! Should we work with 45 to fix the USA and have a chance? Yes! We need to protect him and get him back in power! What was done with this show Bragg Biden Garland trial was monstrous and we get 45 back and then we punish them all using all the legalities they have used, legal avenues, but on them and be prepared to see them sitting in jails for life…

Trump is the ONLY option we have now, and we must rally to his side. You may not like him but liking him is not the issue. He can get it done. This is not a popularity contest. This is about rule of law and the raping of it. To ‘get at him’. He needs us behind him, and he will fix things.

The legal attacks on Trump sets the stage for them to shoot him. That is their plan.

You need to understand, the attacks on him are an attack on us the people. It is ‘we the people’ they are after. They want 45 dead and his family…he is that much of a threat…