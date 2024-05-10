Read 'The Telegraph' reporting again below, & I make it easy, I re-embed up top...'the head of the CIA admitted blackout during raid, no live footage of OBL compound' means Clinton, Biden, Obama...all
of them helped stage this iconic photo that was dispatched globally for billions to show and help sell the killing of OBL...it was a fake...so what else was a fake? this photo will go down in history
(100) Was Bin Laden real? What we were told, shown? How 911 was shown to us? IMO, NO! Operation Northwoods helps you understand what we faced on 911...yes, 3,000 died innocently, our soldiers died, yes, but (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.