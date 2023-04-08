Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Apr 8, 2023

I take Vitamin D3 but I take K2 with it so calcium goes to my bones and not into the blood stream. My friends husband found his veins were clogged with calcium until he started K2 with his D3.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Linda E.'s avatar
Linda E.
Apr 8, 2023

The reason it says black Vets is because they have more melanin in their skin and it is harder for them to get as much vitamin D from the sun on their skin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture