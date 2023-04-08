Remarkable suicide and vitamin D study findings (Lavigne): The association between vitamin D serum levels, supplementation, and suicide attempts and intentional self-harm; retrospective cohort study
of US Vets supplemented with Vitamin D. Supplemented black veterans were at ~64% lower risk relative to controls; supplementation associated with a 45% & 48% lower risk of suicide attempt & self harm
That vitamin D can have such a profound effect among veterans in reducing suicide is remarkable, the size of the reduced risk. Vitamin D3 seems very profound. Stunning and while not a clinical trial (correlation does not mean causation), these results are very profound. Do not slight these findings. There is biological plausibility, a biological mechanism. So even stronger. Temporal relationship exists too and we can infer tacit causation here.
‘Vitamin D3 and D2 supplementation were associated with a 45% and 48% lower risk of suicide attempt and self-harm ((D2 Hazard Ratio (HR) = 0.512, [95% CI, 0.457, 0.574]; D3 HR = 0.552, [95% CI, 0.511, 0.597])).
Supplemented black veterans and veterans with 0-19 ng/ml vitamin D serum levels were at ~64% lower risk relative to controls (Black Veteran HR: 0.362 [95% CI: 0.298,0.440]; 0-19 ng/ml HR: 0.359 [95% CI: 0.215,0.598]).
Supplementation with higher vitamin D dosages was associated with greater risk reductions than lower dosages (Log Average Dosage HR: 0.837 [95% CI: 0.779,0.900]).’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I take Vitamin D3 but I take K2 with it so calcium goes to my bones and not into the blood stream. My friends husband found his veins were clogged with calcium until he started K2 with his D3.
The reason it says black Vets is because they have more melanin in their skin and it is harder for them to get as much vitamin D from the sun on their skin.