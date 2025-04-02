Our POTUS Trump must fix this. I know he could. Retroactive too. Remove that LIABILITY PROTECTION Prep Act shield so we can go backwards and punish these beasts in courts.

Make these people whole POTUS Trump, we are counting on you. Fauci, Hahn, Redfield, medical doctors, all of them, hospitals, all who pushed this deadly drug, all who helped kill people on this drug must face questioning under oath. Must be held accountable. I share some prior stacks by me and this story in GWP by Ms. Burns, and I stand with POTUS Trump and ask him to step up and deal with this. It is not only about the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA deadly vaccine, it is all of the ineffective untested dangerous drugs BIG pharma got approved wrongfully by FDA like Paxlovid, Remdesivir etc. Money making death drugs that did nothing but killed.

Some Military data:

She and her husband suspected COVID-19 near the end of July 2020, she told The Gateway Pundit. With Mr. Burns’ symptoms getting worse, she drove him to the emergency room about five days later.

“While I parked our car, he walked in under his own power—but when I got to the door, they wouldn’t let me in,” she said.

After waiting outside for nearly three hours, she finally received a phone call to inform her that Mr. Burns was being admitted to the hospital.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)