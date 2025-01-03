It used to be that we worried about truck bombs. Now we have to worry about trucks used as weapons.

The tactic has been adopted by jihadist terrorists in the West, including in the United States, but fortunately the lethality of these attacks had been relatively low – until July’s attack in Nice that killed at least 84.

In December, 12 people were killed when a tractor-trailor plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, in an act that ISIS claimed it inspired.

Also in 2014, there were two such car attacks in France in the cities of Nantes and Dijon, though the motives of the attackers, one of whom shouted “Allah Akbar!” after one of the attacks, are murky. In both cases the assailants had long histories of mental illness,according to the BBC.