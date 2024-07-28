That removal from the platform was wrong and for the full media, legacy media to go along is also shocking…I am hoping that POTUS Trump re-centers COVID in the debate and tell us how he will re-consider LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP Act, how he will consider some victim compensation for those harmed by the lockdowns and vaccine etc., how he would invoke some whistle blower strategy to get scientists and doctors who did wrong to come forward, as he wrestles with the devastation at the Southern border with the 20 million illegals Harris, Biden, Obama let in who are now raping and killing American girls, as he moves to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as he stops the out of control inflation that is killing people and survival, as he stops Iran’s nuclear program, as he handles crime on the streets (law and order), as he makes the American dream once again come within grasp for all, especially our beautiful minority population (legal ones) and as he does all the things he has to do…DO NOT forget COVID Sir, do not forget the devastation of Operation Warp Speed (OWS).

That under OWS, the entire COVID pandemic was a lie and fraud, never happened, there was never a COVID pandemic (it was a PCR over-cycled created fraud of a non-pandemic based on a lie of asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome if exposed despite differentials in age and baseline risk), that the lockdowns, school closures, business closures, mask mandates all failed, never ever worked, and actually caused deaths; that the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine failed and actually caused deaths…the nation waits to hear about this. And how it will never ever be allowed again. And on how wrong doers will be prosecuted. I trust you.

MAGA!

