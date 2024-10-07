OWS is Operation Warp Speed

Redfield at a Townhall event? Then this is a huge joke! I am sorry, Americans are being made fools of again with this Townhall. Next minute you will tell me Malone is running FDA under Trump…ha ha ha…

Sasha focuses on the proposed content of the townhall. That is great, I am just making my opinion heard on it at 50,000 feet.

Someone is punking us! We know who Redfield et al. are. Where is the accountability?

You would be running about RFK Jr. now and talking everything including the revolving sun, all kinds of issues we ALREADY know about, but crickets on your known stance on deadly failed OWS and the lockdowns and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. Silent? Have a bunch of anti-COVID lockdown and mRNA vaccine advocates now groveling and openly so, for jobs? And they are silenced too? It is clear. Americans see what has happened. Is this right? This is shameful and disastrous for Americans.

Kennedy Jr. is excellent IMO, a good man, did huge work for America screaming out against the deadly failed OWS lockdown lunacy and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine yet Bobby Jr. has now gone AWOL and silent on all that is important…this silencing smacks of politics at the wrong time and it suggests that woke and cancelling and ‘silencing’ pervades even in the POTUS politics as both sides, are silent…nothing at the respective RNC and DNA conventions…shameful, outrageous…and Sasha is correct!

And to have Redfield at a Townhall with POTUS Trump? It is a slap in the face of Americans.

After Redfield helped destroy his re-election chances? I was there at HHS. In July 2020 Trump could not win, COULD NOT win, declared so, by those running his re-election, went from unstoppable and Rushmore bound January 2020 to losing in July 2020, the data was clear, due to the lockdowns and internal feedback said so. Period. People said they were badly hurt by the OWS and lockdowns…the dictum of ‘we lost because of stolen votes’ is not true. This is part of the explanation; a massive part is the destruction of 45’s re-election due to OWS and the lockdowns. I will not sit silent. Bobby Jr. knows it and has railed against OWS prior and the deadly mRNA vaccine where none of it was a success.

To keep saying we lost due to stolen votes makes one not focus on the ravages of the lockdowns. I know they hurt Trump’s re-election and yes, he was badly misled. And he trusted their advice, and he felt he was doing good, but they were subverting him…these demons in his Task Force, the vaccine makers etc., all the CDC, NIH, FDA officials etc. that harmed his Presidency and re-election.

But we must speak the truth.

Was Kennedy Jr.’s silence bought? Was this the aim? I think it is a reasonably good question. He can answer that. By his words and actions forward.

I worked for POTUS Trump and was part of Redfield work at HHS…all of OWS failed and the vaccine failed (45 must stop saying these were successful) and when Redfield told us the masks work made me understand he is paper thin technically and a political animal, willing to go along with the fraud pandemic than stand up for the people. He failed America…Redfield is a failed public servant.

Redfield is one (with all on my Horsemen’s list) to be placed under oath and investigated as to what he did, when, what he knew, why was he silent for 8 years etc. why he shilled a dangerous Malone Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine. Proper judicial inquiries.

Imagine this, Redfield at a Townhall? To talk America’s future? Then why not ask Hahn, Fauci, Birx, Azar etc.? Get them too…do you see how this is a joke on you?

It is beginning to look like no one will be accountable and many smell mRNA money…’oh, I can’t seem to be able to beat them so then I have to join them to make some of that money’…I am seeing this now…turning.

I cannot remain silent.

I love 45 and want him to win, I think he was damaged in his re-election WRONGFULLY, he did good, real good, especially in his 3rd year, and America needs Trump now to fix the Biden Harris deadly wrongs, but I will not sit silent as he states that OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine was a success and saved lives. They did not. They failed. They killed! This must stop! Both administrations did wrong with OWS, the lockdowns, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines! Both. People died!

Redfield who for 4 years under Trump worked with the Task Force to harm USA and damage Trump’s re-election and now 4 years under Biden was silent and now speaking out? 8 years passed? Now you cupping Kennedy Jr.’s nuts? You had lunch with Bobby Jr. so now invited to a Townhall? Seeing him there makes me declare this is all a sham, pure garbage. I will not attend this. They are talking everything but the failed OWS and the vaccine…yet is Redfield now brought on to sell OWS as a success? a Limited hangout? We are being made fools of. I am sorry. Do not play with the American people this way, do not be part of that POTUS Trump…they are making an ass of you again! the American people saw Redfield damage you for 4 direct years and 4 more silent…this is a game now! The American people are very smart on all things COVID.

To talk MAHA without the deadly failed OWS and mRNA vaccines as a root cause is a joke, dangerous an POTUS Trump you will be ridiculed. You are being set up. We see Bobby Jr. being muzzled and this is not right, unshackle him…it is critical.

POTUS Trump remains our only hope and choice, and we must get him elected. In my opinion a great human being and lover of USA. Flag, borders. People. I stand by him. But America is not a joke, not a game show, and this is no gong show. Stand up POTUS Trump! Vote vote vote for Trump but we need to help Trump for now even before elected we see a gong show clown car being assembled again.

Start Sasha here, support her work:

‘If you have gluten intolerance, eat a gluten-free organic, sustainably and locally grown cake. By which I mean the cake imported from UNESCO’s heritage regions in Italy…

When I was a graduate student at Dartmouth College, we used to frequent a pizza joint in Hanover, NH called “Everything But Anchovies” (EBA). This election season, the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) policy makes me think about that name. The MAHA policy can be renamed into EBV - Everything But Vaccines. You are not allowed to discuss the most significant cause of chronic illness, especially in children.

Make Chronic Illness Your Own Fault Again! At a minimum, it’s the fault of those bad farmers that need to be regulated harder into low-yield/high price food making practices. It’s not because you and your child have been injected gazillion times with non-self proteins, and now have an allergy to your normal environment, no. NO. You are not allowed to discuss THAT reason.

Any reason but THAT ONE.

Drop it, and put your digital choke collar back on! You are supposed to shut up about that, and get on board with the Uniparty pushing for more government regulation in agriculture and food, i.e., making the food scarcer and less affordable, just like the Agenda 2030 all-inclusive package envisions -Pestilence, War and Famine.

Here is video clip of RFK Jr. discussing the reasons for the chronic disease epidemic in the US with Dr. Phill who is faking the Tucker Carlson-style puckered thinking face.

RFK Jr says we poisoned generations of kids (yes, correct), and it’s not rocket science (also agree), and then lists the reasons: glyphosate, atrazine, pesticides, PFAs, forever chemicals…. OK. Everything But Vaccines!! Another food blaming video clip.

Right… all of this is your fault. You don’t eat the right kind of food, and keep eating chips and drinking soda. And feed them to your children. You must stop! The government doesn’t nanny you enough, and the right kind of government will finally scold you enough to stop your bad habits. For the record, our family does not buy any soda, no junk food, nothing with corn syrup, I won’t be caught dead at MacDonalds, etc. Due to vaccine injuries, my daughter can’t even eat fruit (causes histamine reaction). I am grateful she is alive, I know many parents who are far less lucky… And it’s not because they gave their child Cap’n Crunch. Here is another video clip of Robert Kennedy with Tulsi Gabbard (an enthusiastic Biden-endorser and a covid track-n-trace hysteria queen). Here RFK Jr is promising to declare an emergency “just like covid” and declare some sort of war on chemicals. Tulsi appear to be drooling at the sound of “declare a national emergency like covid”… Is Tulsi assigned to the transition team as RFK Jr’s handler from the DOD to make sure he doesn’t talk about the military operation?

We're going to get the fluoride out of the water. We're going to get the chemicals out of the food. We're going to get the chemtrails out, the chemicals out of the chemtrails… so, there will be chemtrails but now without chemicals? …also promises to ban 1000s of ingredients from the US food that are banned in Europe. Okey-dok! This amount of regulation and banning in agriculture is NOT going to increase the price of food. Like, at all. You are a black pill conspiracist… If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor… I am not a proponent of glyphosate! However, modern farming practices, use of fertilizers and yes, some pesticides (there are pesticides that are based on plant oils for example) improve the crop yields and ensure that food is affordable to the middle and low income population. For example, good news, folks, raw milk is now available in my grocery store, at $12/gallon. Yeah! We won! Stuff that’s natural and does not require any processing, is now 10x more expensive than hyper processed shit, because the government finally made it right… For their political donors, not for you. And in this video RFK Jr says that gluten allergy is because the wheat is sprayed. He says he is getting bread and flour from Italy and they don’t cause gluten allergy. Yes, there is this amazing heirloom organic pasta from Italy’s Val d’Orca that I buy at Whole Foods. It tastes incredible. I don’t have an allergy to gluten, I just love the taste. It costs something astronomical. My gluten-intolerant family members still cannot eat it. Once you are anaphylactized to a protein, it becomes a forever poison to you, no matter how organic, biodynamic, sustainable… The gluten allergy due to spraying of the wheat MAY exist, I am not saying it’s zero probability. However, this is another misdirect from the massive damage caused by the vaccines. The most prevalent cause of allergy to gluten is anaphylaxis via albumins in vaccines. Therefore, until we stop injections, there is no good way to distinguish other causes of food allergies. In the vast majority of cases, people who are allergic to gluten cannot eat any wheat, sprayed or not. Sometimes, the allergy is mild enough and the type of wheat is different enough (e.g. ancient varieties from Italy) that a person can tolerate that type of wheat. Although, no study of this has been conducted as far as I know. I suspect that for a gluten intolerant person who can tolerate bread and flour from Italy, they still produce some mild inflammation, but it may be not obvious. Back to the real sources of chronic illness. There are 1.7 million reports of adverse events due to “just” covid shots in VAERS. Underreported by up to 100x, large % are permanent chronic injuries. This gets zero mention by either Harris or Trump campaign, and is not discussed in any debates:

Put down that Cheezit and step away from the fridge!! Let’s ban Doritos and finally heal this country!

MAHA!’

