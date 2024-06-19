See my prior substacks on Spanish Flu being likely due (deaths) not to an influenza virus (not a pandemic) but due to toxic aspirin use & no antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia; we may have killed
thousands with aspirin overdose in Spanish Flu & we did not have antibiotics THEN that would have saved millions who died from BACTERIAL pneumonia & we HAD antibiotics NOW in COVID, refused to use it
Starko (2009) on aspirin (salicylates) & Spanish Flu (Pandemic Influenza) 1918-1919; did we kill most in Spanish Flu with ASPIRIN (hyperventilation, pulmonary edema)? were they POISONED unknowingly (substack.com)
Did Aspirin (Salicylates) use contribute to large number of deaths in the 1918-1919 influenza mortality (I will NOT use the term PANDEMIC)? Was it potentially a PANDEMIC of aspirin OVERDOSE? Not virus (substack.com)
The point I made here is (I know you get) that for the Spanish Flu (1918) we learnt 4 things that are instructive today as to what we did re COVID: 1)we killed millions with ASPIRIN overdose in 1918 (substack.com)
People also were nearly starved throughout the war. Factories ramped up with very toxic materials used. And many many people were gassed.
Yes, and masks contributed to the bacterial infections. Wear the mask too long, get a bacterial infection in the upper respiratory tract, get diagnosed as flu (then) or covid (now) and get treated from the wrong cause and die due to the actual cause going untreated or the treatment they prescribed or both.