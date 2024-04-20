Notice I do not state ‘modified mRNA’, I am not captured by that, it is mRNA-LNP complex…it is the mRNA technology and the reality is that none of these entities, mRNA technology (core), whether without or with pseudo-methylated uracil, the LNP fatty ball, all of it, as a complete package mRNA-LNP platform complex, all of it, were never studied for harm, so as to exclude harms, never with proper long-term studies and all involved know they are guilty and history will record them, one by one, as the craven NOBEL money hungry miscreants they are. Must be investigated in proper courts of law.

(100) The p53 protein (GUARDIAN of the genome) is considered as a “genome guardian” by arresting (stopping) the cell cycle to repair DNA damage or causing cell death in the presence of unrepaired (substack.com)

Now this in-silico study is highlighted:

S2 subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 interacts with tumor suppressor protein p53 and BRCA: an in silico study - ScienceDirect

‘Here we performed bioinformatic analysis to investigate the interaction of S2 subunit protein of SARS-nCoV-2 of novel coronavirus with tumor suppressor proteins p53 and BRCA-1/2. In this short communication we report the interaction between S2 subunit proteins with tumor suppressor proteins for the first time. This preliminary result will open up a new direction to investigate the effect of a novel coronavirus in cancer patients.

Two new studies suggest mRNA Covid vaccines can contribute to cancer formation (rebekahbarnett.com.au)

‎ (100) S2 of SARS-2 spike buggers up p53 - by Jessica Rose (substack.com)

‘We all know by now that p53 - the guardian of the genome - assures that double-stranded DNA breaks are repaired and genome mutations limited, by surveillance of DNA and control of the cell cycle.’

Nice work by REBEKAH and Jessica. Support.