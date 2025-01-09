If we can manage without drugs or vaccines, we take none, zero. We should have none. Only if there is a necessity for something and it is proven safe and effective, beneficial, then we consider it.

Necessity first and with public discourse and agreement.

Today I think and can prove, most if not all drugs, medical devices, vaccines approved by FDA were done so falsely and fraudulently. Are not safe or beneficial.

vaccine, drug makers, with pharma…I am saying I can near guarantee if we were to go back and examine each drug and vaccine etc. given regulatory approval by FDA over the last 50 years, approvals by CDC and NIH and HHS etc., we will find that the submitted data and research methods by pharma were fraud, flawed, weak, and FAILED! WE will find that the corrupted fraud relationship between pharma and FDA resulted in studies being accepted and analysis and approvals given by FDA when they should not have been. EUA or BLA.

I call on Bobby Kennedy Jr. to command FDA’a Makary and NIH etc. to produce all the data and methods and paperwork used to approve drugs and vaccines etc. across the last 50 years in USA; in the last 50 years. Let us do an audit. I will bet my life that 100% were fraudulent and cannot pass proper regulatory approval. Today.

Think about what I am arguing. I am arguing for safe vaccines, 100% proven safe, ONLY safe vaccines and I want all re-examined today for it will be shown none are effective and none are safe, even with present EUA or BLA full regulatory approval.