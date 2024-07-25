Was it racism? Maybe that too but what is clear is that in this case, he had no right to draw his gun or shoot her, NONE! Is this poor police training? Is this mall cops as police officers who are not trained properly? This lady did not do anything wrong. In fact, when she said "I love ya'll, thank ya'll," Massey says as she's closing her door. So, in other words, the police found a way to enter her house even when she said good bye.

All police are not the enemy, most, 99.99999999% are good people, among the best, but there are bad cops. Also, they cannot read minds and sometimes they are killed when they let their guard down. So, it is a difficult job and situation, yet no matter how many times you go over this case, THIS case, he should have never shot her. He was trigger happy…he did wrong here.

Body camera video shows Sonya Massey's final moments before she was fatally shot by a deputy (nbcnews.com)