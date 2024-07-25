Sonya Massey was shot dead by an Illinois police officer (County Deputy Sean Grayson) who must face the death penalty based on the video, he is a murderer; she asked for help & he killed her
I am 100% for the blue always & back them first but when they do wrong, I cannot back them and here they did wrong! this police officer (not his partner) must face death penalty
Was it racism? Maybe that too but what is clear is that in this case, he had no right to draw his gun or shoot her, NONE! Is this poor police training? Is this mall cops as police officers who are not trained properly? This lady did not do anything wrong. In fact, when she said "I love ya'll, thank ya'll," Massey says as she's closing her door. So, in other words, the police found a way to enter her house even when she said good bye.
All police are not the enemy, most, 99.99999999% are good people, among the best, but there are bad cops. Also, they cannot read minds and sometimes they are killed when they let their guard down. So, it is a difficult job and situation, yet no matter how many times you go over this case, THIS case, he should have never shot her. He was trigger happy…he did wrong here.
Body camera video shows Sonya Massey's final moments before she was fatally shot by a deputy (nbcnews.com)
He never should've been hired. I know the Sheriff, Jack Campbell, and he'll stand by his statement that all the guy had was misdemeanors that were old and that didn't prevent hiring him. I was born and raised in the area and I can tell you Hellinois is corrupt all over the state. I still can not understand why he chose to shoot and kill her. It was obvious when she said, in the name of Jesus I rebuke you, twice. she realized her life was in danger. Had there been issues from the past? Can't help but wonder if he met her somewhere and she rejected him and now he won't own up because he's white and she was black? Why didn't the other deputy knock that gun out of his hand? Way too many unanswered questions and we'll likely never get answers. This entire thing makes no sense and the jerk will never admit why he did this. He needs to go straight to the electric chair but good old Illinois got rid of the death penalty. For what it's worth, my ex was a RR cop, injured me and tried to kill me but I got away. We'd only been married 9 years.
I met Jack Campbell the sheriff and other police through my now ex. That said, a dirty state's attorney that knew my ex refused to do anything to him for what he did to me. The city police profiled my ex as a narcissist sociopath with a personality disorder, advised me to "carry" and understand my life was in danger as long as he was alive. Don't count on Illinois to do justice for Sonya Massey. RIP Sonya.
What a stupid crazy deranged cop! He killed an innocent woman for no reason. He is a murderer. He needs to go to jail for a long long long long time.