asks Ju-won who is sitting on the bench in South Korean Park with a stroller next to him, can she see the cute baby & she looks in and sees a little dog all dressed in human clothes; she asks him ‘oh, I thought it was a baby’,

Ju-won (speaks English): it is a baby, my baby

American lady: oh, so cute but why won’t you have a real baby?

Ju-won: this is my baby and easier to manage, I am not even married and have no girl in my life

American lady: there are so many strollers in this park

Ju-won: Most if not all are little doggies

American lady: Well, I find it so odd for in America we try to have babies, and we don’t use strollers for dogs like this

Ju-won: We know, but at least I am not a pedophile like many in your country’s government, our media tells us many of your top officials are pedophiles and many of your rich people and high society people? Is that right? That they abuse little children and protected by their government and police. Is that correct?

American lady: Well, no, I do not know where you get your information for that is not true

Ju-won: We love our doggies, and we treat them like babies, our human babies and this is the information we have about pedophiles and abusers in your nation. We are different than America, Canada etc. We leave our children alone. We do not molest them. At least we may abuse our doggies, yes, I admit, we get intimate with our doggies, and we may even eat them, and quite frankly dogs are safer in Springfield Ohio than here in terms of being eaten, but your peoples abuse your human children. Molest, rape, sodomize and even kill them. We do not. Which do you prefer? Sodomy to a dog or to a child? We prefer our doggies and at least we do not trouble camels and sheep and goats. We prefer doggies. We do not like to abuse little children. I thought we were being good. We also heard the sodomy of children across your country, America, was mainly by people who are democrats or on the left of politics, am I right? but recently our nation is told it is almost equal with those who are politically Republican. Is this true? Why do Americans allow these politicians and high-society, and rich people sodomize and rape their little children?

American lady: Got wobbly, got the vapors, and grabbed her handbag and ran off.

‘Expected babies per woman in South Korea going to 0.72 from 0.78 in 2022 (declined). This has deepened concerns among policymakers about the long-term effects on the economy and the country's aging population, even prompting the government to plan a new ministry tasked with reversing the trend.’

