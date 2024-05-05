Tell us “45”.

March 16, 2020, The Trump Administration declared a nationwide emergency and shutdown the economy. Schools closed. Businesses shuttered. Workforce divided into essential and nonessential workers. “15 days to slow the spread”, or so we were told. Those 15 days turned into a nightmare. A nightmare we can’t seem to fully awaken from even today…4 years later.

Then on March 23, 2020, 45 Tweeted, in ALL CAPS:

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

I beg your pardon 45, but really, isn’t that exactly what happened? In fact, the “cure” you unveiled was way worse than the problem itself. Pray tell 45, who is “WE”? The internet theories abound…Deep State? Big Pharma? WHO? WEF? AFT? DOD? Inquiring minds want to know. Who is or was the “WE”?

Fast forward to today, May 2, 2024, 45 seeks to be “re-elected” as the 47th President of the United States. I respect 45. In fact, I voted for him in 2016, 2020 and plan on voting for him again on November 5, 2024. However, I/we/us deserve an explanation from him as to why he flipped our country upside down for those initial 15 days, which kicked-off a downward spiral into what would become 4 years…and counting, of uncertainty, fear, division and death.

Perhaps the answers lie somewhere within a famous quote by author Maya Angelou who once said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

So, tell us 45, was the “15 days” a mistake? Do you have any regrets about Operation Warp Speed? Tell us 45, what will you do if/when we are faced with another pandemic? Will history repeat itself? Tell us 45, will you agree to shut the society/economy down if requested to again? By the ‘WE’? Would you close schools, despite the 4 years of evidence that no school closure worked? Would you 45, close businesses again? Or mandate masks when all of the evidence shows that no mask mandate ever worked? Not one! To say that none of the COVID related lockdown shielding policies ever worked is an understatement. To say that the lockdown policies only resulted in great harm to people is a fact! Tell us 45, would you take the advice of the “WE” again or the advice of a “minority”, who truly had the best interest of the people in mind? What would you do if the same approach is requested of you in a 2nd administration?

Tell us 45, we want answers…we need answers. You must be clear with us and we need to know this now! We the people have a right to know. After all, 45, you’re asking for something of great significance from us…once again…and that is our vote! We gave it to you before and we are preparing to give it to you again, but we need answers NOW! Clear answers and direction!

Tell us “45”, tell us.

Godspeed 45…Godspeed!