That non compos mentis (not of mental fitness) POTUS Biden would sit on a beach as wreaths are laid at Arlington cemetery for 13 soldiers KILLED due to Harris & Biden's botched withdrawal Afghanistan
is reprehensible and that VPOTUS who wants to command the troops as POTUS would NOT attend in person is brutally crystalizing, does not give a FUCK about our military; she signed off on the botched
Afghanistan…Biden not attended is despicable, he should be 25th now and Harris not attending tells the story, she has lost the right to lead our troops…
she Harris breached the US borders and let in 20 to 30 million illegals where among them many have raped and killed our women and young girls…
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
these people have blood on their hands…Kamala Harris has the blood of those soldiers on her hands, she said she was the last in the room when Biden decided to withdraw and 13 soldiers died based on HOW the withdrawal happened…
CNN anchor Dana Bash simply asked, "Afghanistan, were you the last person in the room?"
"Yes," Harris responded.
"And you feel comfortable?" Bash followed up, to which Harris responded, "I do."
what Harris and Biden did with the withdrawal is monstrous
These criminal savages are barbarians Americans know nothing of how violent these invaders are but they are going to find out on a large scale