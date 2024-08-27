Afghanistan…Biden not attended is despicable, he should be 25th now and Harris not attending tells the story, she has lost the right to lead our troops…

she Harris breached the US borders and let in 20 to 30 million illegals where among them many have raped and killed our women and young girls…

these people have blood on their hands…Kamala Harris has the blood of those soldiers on her hands, she said she was the last in the room when Biden decided to withdraw and 13 soldiers died based on HOW the withdrawal happened…

CNN anchor Dana Bash simply asked, "Afghanistan, were you the last person in the room?"

"Yes," Harris responded.

"And you feel comfortable?" Bash followed up, to which Harris responded, "I do."