The 25th amendment demands that once the Vice President (VPOTUS Kamala Harris) of the United States & members of cabinet know that the POTUS (Biden) cannot discharge his/her duties (Biden is clear non
compos mentis, not of sound mind and is mentally unfit and physically degenerated/neuro-degeneration), then they MUST initiate removal from office; Harris has failed in her duty & CANNOT be POTUS
‘Vice President and members of the Cabinet have a duty under the Constitution to report when the President is unable to discharge his duties and to initiate the procedures described in the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.’
‘What she and the members of the Cabinet have done in this matter definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment and conviction.’
‘Kamala Harris Has Violated the 25th Amendment—No Higher Office for Her (substack.com)
Start here:
‘As Mark Levin and Dan Bongino have pointed out, under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President and members of the Cabinet have a duty under the Constitution to report when the President is unable to discharge his duties and to initiate the procedures described in the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Kamala Harris has not only failed to do this but has refused to do it and, so, has failed to discharge her Constitutional duties.
This should disqualify her forever from occupying any seat of public trust.
What she and the members of the Cabinet have done in this matter definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment and conviction.
Whether or not Biden is pulled out of office prior to Inauguration Day, Harris should be impeached for her willful violation of the 25th Amendment.
And if Democrats and swampy Republican block it? So what?
That would be only another strike against them.’
We are beyond the 25th amendnent.... if you believe all that you project you I'm quite sure are familiar with the 10th amendment... understand it...reread it if you have to, research it. It's time for its proper implementation has come for no one man is going to save us, it will be us that task falls upon.
Haven't you figured out yet that they can violate the 25th Amendment or *ANYTHING* they want?
That's what "lawlessness" means - ZERO respect or adherence to the law ... total contempt of the law.
Of course, that applies to THEM, not to you or me. We go to jail for merely spitting on the sidewalk.
This is why they had to be *prevented* from getting the reigns, now it may be too late. We'll see.