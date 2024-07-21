Excellent scholarship too by GREGORIO ENRIQUE SANDOVAL, see stack (support) Gregorio’s Substack.

‘Vice President and members of the Cabinet have a duty under the Constitution to report when the President is unable to discharge his duties and to initiate the procedures described in the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.’

‘What she and the members of the Cabinet have done in this matter definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment and conviction.’

‘Kamala Harris Has Violated the 25th Amendment—No Higher Office for Her (substack.com)

Start here:

‘As Mark Levin and Dan Bongino have pointed out, under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President and members of the Cabinet have a duty under the Constitution to report when the President is unable to discharge his duties and to initiate the procedures described in the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Kamala Harris has not only failed to do this but has refused to do it and, so, has failed to discharge her Constitutional duties.

This should disqualify her forever from occupying any seat of public trust.

What she and the members of the Cabinet have done in this matter definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment and conviction.

Whether or not Biden is pulled out of office prior to Inauguration Day, Harris should be impeached for her willful violation of the 25th Amendment.

And if Democrats and swampy Republican block it? So what?

That would be only another strike against them.’

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)